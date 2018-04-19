Winnipeg Jets’ Sami Niku celebrates his goal past Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during third period NHL hockey action Tuesday, April 3, 2018 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

AHL defenceman of the year Sami Niku gets call-up as Jets prepare for Game 5

WINNIPEG — Captain Blake Wheeler isn’t too worried if rookie defenceman Sami Niku fills a hole in the Winnipeg Jets’ depleted defence.

Niku was called up from the Manitoba Moose on Thursday, where he posted 54 points in 76 regular-season games and was named American Hockey League defenceman of the year.

The 21-year-old Finnish native could make his NHL playoff debut in Friday’s Game 5 against the Minnesota Wild as a replacement for suspended blue-liner Josh Morrissey.

The Jets lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and could win the Western Conference quarterfinal at home in front of 15,000 white-clad fans.

Niku made a great impression on Jets players in his first regular-season NHL game against the Montreal Canadiens April 3.

“Sami Niku has played one game in the NHL and he scored one goal,” Wheeler said with a smile when asked what he expects if Niku plays.

The Jets were a loose bunch after practice Thursday, a day after Morrissey was given a one-game suspension for cross-checking Wild centre Eric Staal in the neck during the Jets’ 2-0 victory Tuesday.

Morrissey practised with the team but wasn’t available for comment. Head coach Paul Maurice said he hadn’t talked to the second-year defenceman, but he appeared to be taking his suspension fine.

“He showed up smiling today, that’s his normal routine,” Maurice said.

The absence of the steady Morrissey, who’s on the top pairing with Jacob Trouba, is being viewed as another test for a team that has overcome some adversity because of missing players.

“We’re used to it,” Maurice said. “It doesn’t cause a ripple in there when a guy goes down or a guy goes out. We’ve had players come in and be good … all of the other guys who stayed in our lineup all year have kind of taken up that slack, but there’s no doubt you miss a guy like Josh.”

The Jets already lost blue-liner Tyler Myers to a lower-body injury in Game 3. He didn’t skate Thursday and neither did injured defencemen Toby Enstrom and Dmitry Kulikov.

Maurice said he wasn’t ruling anybody out when asked specifically about Myers’ status for Friday’s game.

Veteran forward Bryan Little said the team is just focusing on ending the series no matter who’s playing.

“We don’t want to give (the Wild) any life or any hope,” Little said. “We want to do it (Friday) and we want to come out hard against them.”

Niku wants to contribute if he’s tapped to play.

“I’m pretty confident,” said the offensive-minded defenceman, who notched 16 goals for the AHL playoff-bound Moose. “I know I can play here. It’s good to know.”

Fellow Finn Patrik Laine, who turned 20 on Thursday, has been spending time with Niku.

“He’s always eating at my place and I’m getting to know him,” he said. “He’s a good kid.”

The talented winger had no doubt Niku could fit in.

“He has one game, one goal, so you have to think he’s going to score if he plays,” Laine said.

The Wild practised in Minnesota on Thursday. Head coach Bruce Boudreau replaced rookie defenceman Carson Soucy with Ryan Murphy and added forward Kyle Rau.

“We just thought that we didn’t score any goals last game and (Murphy’s) a really good puck mover,” Boudreau said.

His players are still confident heading into what could be their last game of the season.

“We are ready,” forward Nino Niederreiter said. “We know what it takes to get that win (and) how important it is. Everyone is super excited about it.”

Previous story
Penguins, Predators look to lock up second round spots
Next story
Sharks ride depth, Jones to first-round sweep of Ducks

Just Posted

Spring book sale this weekend in Red Deer

Red Deerians can get lost in a world of inexpensive books this… Continue reading

Central Alberta wildlife rehab facility not prepared to take orphaned bear cubs, yet

It’s been about eight years since the Medicine River Wildlife Centre was… Continue reading

Regional sewage line moving ahead despite concerns

Cost sharing among concerns of municipalities involved in Sylvan Lake-to-Red Deer sewage line

Red Deer family who lost everything in house fire begin rebuilding

Couple had moved into north-end home only two days before basement fire

Tory Leader Andrew Scheer says he doesn’t feel betrayed by Maxime Bernier

MONTREAL — Andrew Scheer says he doesn’t feel betrayed by former Tory… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Alberta pharmacists decry fee reductions for services

Government funding cuts to Alberta pharmacies will hurt health care, declared about… Continue reading

Supreme Court ruling corks B.C. vintners’ hopes for free trade of Canadian wines

VANCOUVER — The Supreme Court of Canada ruling upholding interprovincial trade laws… Continue reading

Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with U.S. government

Disgraced cyclist reached $5-million settlement with sponsor U.S. Postal Service

Montreal couple hoping city lets them keep beloved pet pig named Babe

MONTREAL — Babe the pig spends his days sleeping, going for walks… Continue reading

WATCH: This is a story about a stoned raccoon at a fire station

An unusual pair showed up in the pre-dawn hours at Fire Station… Continue reading

Plastic makers’ credit ratings may be hit by pollution rules

Plastic packaging makers may be less credit-worthy in the future as governments… Continue reading

Black Press Media acquires two new Alaska newspapers

New Media Investment Group to acquire the Akron (OH) Beacon Journal while Black Press Media takes on daily newspapers in Juneau and Kenai Alaska

‘Dining of the future’: vegan restaurant boom fuelled by meat eaters

Foodies say Canada is in the midst of a renaissance in plant-based… Continue reading

Northbound QEII traffic to return to northbound lanes as contruction continues south of Red Deer

Though the Hwy 2/Gaetz Avenue interchange still has months until completion, some… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month