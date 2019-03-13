Pete Kaiser, 31, crossed the finish line at the Iditarod early Wednesday. (File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Alaskan Native Pete Kaiser wins Iditarod sled dog race

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Pete Kaiser won the Iditarod early Wednesday, throwing his arms over his head and pumping his fists as he became the latest Alaska Native to claim victory in the iconic sled dog race.

Kaiser, 31, crossed the finish line in Nome after beating back a challenge from the defending champion, Norwegian musher Joar Ulsom.

Crowds cheered and clapped as Kaiser came off the Bering Sea ice and mushed down Nome’s main street to the famed burled arch finish line. His wife and children greeted him, hugging him at the conclusion of the 1,000-mile (1,600-kilometre) race, which began March 3 north of Anchorage.

Kaiser, who is Yupik, is from the southwest Alaska community of Bethel. A large contingent of Bethel residents flew to Nome to witness his victory. Alaska Native dancers and drummers performed near the finish line as they waited for Kaiser to arrive.

Kaiser will receive $50,000 and a new pickup truck for the victory. Four other Alaska Native mushers have won the race, including John Baker, an Inupiaq from Kotzebue, in 2011.

This year’s race was marked by the stunning collapse of Frenchman Nicolas Petit, who was seemingly headed for victory as late as Monday.

Petit, a native of France living in Alaska, had a five-hour lead and was cruising until his dog team stopped running between the Shaktoolik and Koyuk checkpoints.

Petit said one dog was picking on another during a rest break, and he yelled at the dog to knock it off. At that point, the entire team refused to run.

Petit had to withdraw, and the dog team had to be taken back to the previous checkpoint by snowmobile.

Fifty-two mushers began the race in Willow. Petit was among 10 racers who withdrew during the race.

The race took mushers and their dog teams over two mountain ranges, along the frozen Yukon River and then across the treacherous, wind-swept Bering Sea coast to the finish line in Nome.

This year’s race came during a bruising two-year stretch for the Iditarod that included a dog doping scandal and the loss of national sponsors amid protests by animal rights activists.

By The Associated Press

Previous story
Lyn Radford honoured with City of Red Deer Lifetime Achievement Award

Just Posted

A Red Deer senior’s operatic dream is about to come true

Mary Rose Lunam and 19 friends will see ‘The Magic Flute,’ starring a Red Deerian

UK lawmakers seek to stop no-deal Brexit as EU warnings grow

LONDON — Britain and the European Union braced Wednesday for a chaotic,… Continue reading

Imperial Tobacco Canada gets creditor protection in $15B Quebec lawsuit

MONTREAL — Imperial Tobacco Canada is the latest company to receive a… Continue reading

Judge gives 4-year sentence to Quebec driver who was texting before fatal crash

MONTREAL — A Quebec man convicted of killing another driver and injuring… Continue reading

Garneau to update Canada’s position on Boeing 737 Max 8 as pressure mounts

OTTAWA — Transport Minister Marc Garneau is set to update Ottawa’s position… Continue reading

WATCH: Nearly 100 people march for women in Red Deer

Saturday’s march celebrated International Women’s Day

Alaskan Native Pete Kaiser wins Iditarod sled dog race

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Pete Kaiser won the Iditarod early Wednesday, throwing his… Continue reading

‘A never-ending cycle unless you break it’: Snotty Nose Rez Kids push against racism

TORONTO — Snotty Nose Rez Kids rappers Darren Metz and Quinton Nyce… Continue reading

‘Anne with an E’ finds cast for Indigenous storyline for season 3

TORONTO — The Canadian coming-of-age series “Anne with an E” has found… Continue reading

Gaudreau has career-high six points in Flames’ 9-4 win over Devils

Flames 9, Devils 4 CALGARY — Johnny Gaudreau had a hat trick… Continue reading

Edmonton police charge robbery suspect in case involving explosives

Edmonton police have charged a British Columbia man after an investigation into… Continue reading

Man killed by heavy machinery third workplace death in Alberta this month

GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. — Alberta Occupational Health and Safety is investigating a… Continue reading

Potential challenger to Trump will head to NH next month

CONCORD, N.H. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will speak in New Hampshire… Continue reading

Baby travelling to see grandfather among Canadian victims in Ethiopian crash

One of the youngest victims of the Ethiopian Airlines crash is nine-month-old… Continue reading

Most Read