Hockey Alberta’s logo. (Photo courtesy Hockey Alberta Facebook)

Alberta Cup coming to Red Deer in 2019 and 2020

The Alberta Hockey event will be held at the Gary W. Harris Canada Winter Games Centre

Another big sporting event is coming to Red Deer.

Hockey Alberta announced Thursday the Alberta Cup will be hosted by Red Deer in 2019 and 2020 at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.

Hockey Alberta describes the event as “a significant step in the identification and evaluation process for Team Alberta’s U16 Male provincial team.”

The event is also the final opportunity for Western Hockey League scouts to evaluate players eligible for the WHL bantam draft.

Rob Litwinski, Hockey Alberta CEO, said they are excited to host the Alberta Cup at Red Deer College’s new facility.

“Part of the vision we’ve had for this facility was the ability to host signature regional, provincial, national hockey events in this location, and the Alberta Cup is a major Provincial Event.

“We look forward to working with our host committee, the community and region, and partners like the WHL to make the Alberta Cup a great success in 2019 and 2020,” said Litwinski.

The WHL Awards and bantam draft will be held in Red Deer in the days following the Alberta Cup, in both 2019 and 2020.

Rob Robison, WHL commissioner, said the league is “delighted” the next two Alberta Cups will be in Red Deer.

“With our WHL Awards and bantam draft also being held in conjunction with the Alberta Cup, it promises to be an exciting week for hockey enthusiasts of all ages in Red Deer,” Robison said.

Regional camps for the 2019 Alberta Cup are set for March 29-31, with the locations to be determined. Registration will open in January.

The Alberta Cup also provides coaches, therapists, equipment managers, administrators and officials the opportunity to be identified for potential positions at higher level events, such as the Western Challenge, World U17 Hockey Challenge and the Canada Winter Games.

Alberta Cup Coach and Trainer applications will be open next week.

For more information visit www.hockeyalberta.ca or www.abcup.ca.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Veteran Canadian skier Erik Guay back for one final World Cup season
Next story
Hagel shining bright early for Rebels

Just Posted

Red Deer’s wait for cath lab continues

New reports from Alberta Health Services support cath lab

Lacombe’s Main Street Program wins award

American Public Works Association 2018 Project of the Year Award for Alberta

Blackfalds open house to discuss new housing project

Project is aimed at 55-plus market

Balmoral Heights communications tower opposed

Some neighbours fear tower will lower property values

2019 Canada Winter Games torch officially lit in Ottawa

Red Deer athlete Owen Pimm was chosen to light the torch

WATCH: Turkey Trot at Father Henri Voisin School in Red Deer

Father Henri Voisin School in Red Deer held its annual Turkey Trot… Continue reading

Ontario, Saskatchewan premiers to meet in Saskatoon about carbon tax, economy

SASKATOON — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is bringing his anti-carbon tax crusade… Continue reading

Puerto Rican woman convicted in murder-for-hire of Canadian husband

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A Puerto Rico woman accused of hiring… Continue reading

Nurse surprised by complainant’s injuries, sailor’s sexual assault trial told

HALIFAX — A nurse who examined a young Halifax woman after she… Continue reading

‘We’ve never seen this kind of abuse,’ says woman who found duct-taped face

An Ontario woman says she’s shocked by the depths of human cruelty… Continue reading

Critics slam Liberals over prescription drug cost ‘concession’ in trade pact

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government is being urged to do everything possible… Continue reading

Canadian surgeon sews up favoured teddy bear after boy’s operation

HALIFAX — A Halifax neurosurgeon has performed a career first, after a… Continue reading

Denzel Washington looks back fondly on some crucial advice

NEW YORK — Denzel Washington joined the Boys & Girls Club of… Continue reading

China orders actress Fan Bingbing to pay massive tax fine

BEIJING — Chinese tax authorities have ordered “X-Men” star Fan Bingbing and… Continue reading

Most Read