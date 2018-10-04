Alberta Cup coming to Red Deer in 2019 and 2020

The Alberta Hockey event will be held at the Gary W. Harris Canada Winter Games Centre

Another big sporting event is coming to Red Deer.

Hockey Alberta announced Thursday the Alberta Cup will be hosted by Red Deer in 2019 and 2020 at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.

Hockey Alberta describes the event as “a significant step in the identification and evaluation process for Team Alberta’s U16 Male provincial team.”

The event is also the final opportunity for Western Hockey League scouts to evaluate players eligible for the WHL bantam draft.

Rob Litwinski, Hockey Alberta CEO, said they are excited to host the Alberta Cup at Red Deer College’s new facility.

“Part of the vision we’ve had for this facility was the ability to host signature regional, provincial, national hockey events in this location, and the Alberta Cup is a major Provincial Event.

“We look forward to working with our host committee, the community and region, and partners like the WHL to make the Alberta Cup a great success in 2019 and 2020,” said Litwinski.

The WHL Awards and bantam draft will be held in Red Deer in the days following the Alberta Cup, in both 2019 and 2020.

Rob Robison, WHL commissioner, said the league is “delighted” the next two Alberta Cups will be in Red Deer.

“With our WHL Awards and bantam draft also being held in conjunction with the Alberta Cup, it promises to be an exciting week for hockey enthusiasts of all ages in Red Deer,” Robison said.

Regional camps for the 2019 Alberta Cup are set for March 29-31, with the locations to be determined. Registration will open in January.

The Alberta Cup also provides coaches, therapists, equipment managers, administrators and officials the opportunity to be identified for potential positions at higher level events, such as the Western Challenge, World U17 Hockey Challenge and the Canada Winter Games.

Alberta Cup Coach and Trainer applications will be open next week.

For more information visit www.hockeyalberta.ca or www.abcup.ca.



