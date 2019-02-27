Alberta earns biggest day medal total with 17

Alberta had another big day in the medal count Wednesday, earning 17 medals total.

They picked up six gold, six silver, and five bronze medals on the day, the biggest day total of the games for the host province.

Alberta is now third in the medal standings with 81 medals (28-31-22). With three days of competition remaining, Alberta’s has equaled the medal haul from the 1995 Canada Winter Games that took place in Grande Prairie. They are also chasing down the record of 91, set at the 2003 Canada Winter Games.

In both Judo and Badminton, Alberta earned five medals.

Alpine skiers won four medals, with Ethan Gillese, 19 and Hann Chilson, 15 earning gold in the para-slalom events. Cydnie Timmermann and Ryley Fergusson also won silver in slalom.

On the ice at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre, Alberta won three medals in figure skating. Grace Pelé, 14, and Joel Portz, 15, of Calgary skated to a silver medal, after a strong free routine. Savana Martel, 13, and Olds native Kobi Chant, 16, fell from first to third following the free routine and earned a bronze for Alberta.

Michelle Deng, 13, won gold in the Singles Pre-Novice competition.



