Alberta Golden Gloves set to bring top boxing talent to Red Deer

The Alberta Golden Gloves boxing event will happen at Westerner Park on May 26 and 27, and will also serve as a test event for the Canada Winter Games. (Boxing Alberta Facebook Photo)

The stage is set for some of the top amateur boxers in both Alberta and across Canada to compete in Red Deer later this month.

One of Alberta’s biggest boxing showcases, the Alberta Golden Gloves tournament will take place on May 26 and 27 at Westerner Park.

“It is seen by the boxers as something you really want to win– something you can hang your hat on if you’re a golden gloves champion,” organizer Colin Acheson said.

“We will certainly have many of the best boxers in Alberta present.”

The Golden Gloves tournament will also serve as a test event for the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

“The Games are for 16, 17 and 18 year old elite males only. Kids with a minimum of 10 bouts. They will be the provincial champions from all 10 provinces, in six different weight divisions,” Acheson said.

“It’s one of the more popular events (at the games) and we expect a lot of people to come out. I know the last one in Halifax had 1,800 people out for one event.”

Acheson said while the city has held a number of big boxing events over the years, he thinks the Golden Gloves will be the biggest since 2o12.

He also added they’re never too sure about what the turnout will be like on fight day, but said teams from across Western Canada have already committed to the Golden Gloves tournament. He noted regardless of the out-of-town turnout, there will also be plenty of local talent on display.

“We’re going to feature as many kids from Red Deer as we can, so there will be some novices in the show. Boxers with less than 10 bouts, most of them will be local kids,” he said.

“We’ll have male and females, we’re hoping for mostly elite boxers. We should have national champions, and silver and bronze medalists in a lot of divisions. Alberta did really well at Senior Nationals in Edmonton. We’re hoping to have as many as our provincials champions as we can get.”

The preliminary fights will start on May 27 at 1 pm, with semifinals set for 7 p.m. On Sunday, final bouts will get underway at 12 p.m.

“I expect we’ll probably have 15-20 bouts per event. lots of boxing, and a high-calibre show,” Acheson said.

For ticket information, head to www.westernerpark.ca/events/494-alberta-golden-gloves-boxing-tournament


