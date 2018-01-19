Alberta Hockey Day in Red Deer this weekend

Red Deer will be one of six locations hosting Alberta Hockey Day this weekend.

The theme of Alberta Hockey Day is age-appropriate hockey and the importance of using cross-ice or half-ice surfaces at the initiation and novice levels.

There will be an 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on-ice skills session for Red Deer Minor Hockey players and a parent presentation from 10:45 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Kinsmen Twin Arenas.

Later in the day, all children participating in Alberta Hockey Day will get free tickets to see the Red Deer Rebels battle Kamloops at the ENMAX Centrium.

Hockey Day spills into Sunday, where there will be an on-ice session for players from 8 to 10:30 a.m. and a coach education seminar from 10:45 a.m. to noon.

This is the second annual event put on by Hockey Alberta.

The other sites hosting Alberta Hockey Day are Brooks, High Level, Paradise Valley, Strathmore and Westlock. Last year there were five events across the province.


