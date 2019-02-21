Edouard Thérriault of Québec won gold in the male freestyle skiing big air competition at Canyon Ski Resort on the final day of competition. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Alberta’s Jake Sandstrom wins silver in syle at Big Air

Sylvan Lake’s Megan Cressey finishes fifth in female freestyle skiing big air competition

Jake Sandstorm had a bit of an uh oh moment in the freestyle big air competition at Canyon Ski Resort.

The Alberta skier out of Calgary, during his second run of the big air final, watched his ski eject off his foot as he launched into the air. As Sandstrom watched his ski sail away, he managed to mitigate disaster and land semi-successfully on one ski, something he’s done a time or two before.

“I’ve done it a couple times, it sometimes happens if you go to early and your ski catches. You just try to land on one foot basically,” he said.

After that run, the 18-year-old had to watch several more competitors go, to see if his 87.60 score from run one would hold up for a medal. It did, as only Edouard Thérriault of Québec bested the Alberta product with a huge score of 92.00 on his second run. Thérriault won gold for his efforts. Ontario’s Jesse Gross finished in the bronze medal spot with an 86.20.

Sandstrom said when he put up the silver medal run early, it was more a precautionary jump than a medal winner. He was trying to both put pressure on the rest of the field but also have a good score heading into his final run.

“I was just trying to see what the rest of the field was doing and do my tricks accordingly. I was trying to go big and grab the best I can, because I know that’s what scores the best in big air,” Sandstrom said.

“There were surprises that came up. That’s how it is with skiing, anybody is there can win. It’s anybody’s competition, anyone can win.”

It was also the second silver of the games for Sandstrom, after winning silver in slopestyle on Wednesday.

“It’s been great, really cool experience, really different from most of the competitions that we do,” he added.

On the female side, Québec also finished in top spot, as Olivia Asselin blew past the field with an 89.40 score in her first run. On her second, she stomped out an 85.20 score, which was the second best of the female big air competition.

Aptly named Skye Clarke of B.C. finished just ahead of teammate Jo Howell for silver with an 83.40 on her first jump. She said everything lined up for her to put up a good score on Thursday.

“Felt pretty good. Really nice weather, a little cold. Felt good to land everything and end up in second,” she said.

Megan Cressey of Sylvan Lake fell on her first run but posted a 64.20 on her second and finished in fifth.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Jake Sandstrom of Alberta loses a ski during the freestyle skiing big air competition at Canyon Ski Resort on the final day of competition. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Megan Cressey of Sylvan Lake finished fifth in the female freestyle skiing big air competition after a fall on her first jump at Canyon Ski Resort on the final day of competition. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Alberta’s Jake Sandstrom won silver in the male freestyle skiing big air competition at Canyon Ski Resort on the final day of competition. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Previous story
Federal government set to develop code of conduct for sport in Canada
Next story
RDC Kings and Queens both fall in opening game of ACAC Championships

Just Posted

Biathlon women sweep the podium for second time

Biathlon women took top four spots in Thursday’s 10-km race

Red Deer firefighter is recovering, thanks community for support

Firefighters who help together, stick together. Red Deer firefighter medic Ben Barthel… Continue reading

Petroleum producers speak to Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce

Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers brings recommendations

Science fair is around the corner

Central Alberta Rotary Science Fair happens March 29 and 30.

Pickpocket-proof travel apparel wins at Red Deer investment forum

Winter’s Edge Investment Forum

Ponoka host to Bayer Crop Science seed innovations trade show

The company held a trade show with seed crop science industry partners at the ag event centre

Gaudreau snaps goal drought to help Flames double up Islanders 4-2

CALGARY — The drought is over for Johnny Gaudreau. Gaudreau’s first goal… Continue reading

Federal government set to develop code of conduct for sport in Canada

OTTAWA — The federal government is developing a code of conduct for… Continue reading

Jay Baruchel has trained the dragon, now he’s letting go with ‘The Hidden World’

TORONTO — The first time actor Jay Baruchel stepped into a recording… Continue reading

Hockey ref says AC/DC support is giving him motivation in Alzheimer’s fundraiser

Enthusiastic AC/DC fan Steve McNeil says he’s feeling inspired to push even… Continue reading

Gardening: What are you planting in 2019?

What’s new in plants for 2019? Checking catalogues, greenhouses and stores will… Continue reading

Opinion: I spy another energy hypocrite

Talk about biting the hand that feeds you. The mittens provided to… Continue reading

Canada’s bobsleigh team races World Cup on Calgary home track facing closure

CALGARY — Canada’s skeleton and bobsled teams will race a World Cup… Continue reading

Most Read