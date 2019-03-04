Alberta’s Koe, Canada’s Gushue unbeaten at Canadian men’s curling championship

BRANDON, Man. — Alberta’s Kevin Koe and defending champion Brad Gushue moved to 3-0 atop Pool B at the Canadian men’s curling championship Monday.

Gushue downed B.C.’s Jim Cotter 10-4 in the morning draw.

New Brunswick’s Terry Odishaw stole three in the fourth end against Koe for a 5-2 lead, but Alberta recovered and stole four in the 10th for a 12-7 win.

Nova Scotia’s Stuart Thompson pulled even with Cotter at 2-1 following a 6-5 victory over Jamie Koe of Northwest Territories.

Ontario’s Scott McDonald picked up his first win of the tournament beating Nunavut’s David St. Louis 9-2.

Ontario was 1-2 alongside New Brunswick, while Nunavut and N.W.T. were winless in three games.

The top four teams from two pools of eight advance to the championship round, from which the four Page playoff teams emerge.

