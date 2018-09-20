Alexeyev and Barteaux bolster Rebels blueline ahead of season opener

Red Deer Rebels defenceman Dawson Barteaux spent the last week at Dallas Stars training camp and is looking forward to the Rebels season opener. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Red Deer Rebels defenceman Dawson Barteaux was not expecting to see a La-Z-Boy on a plane.

The 18-year-old blueliner got more than he bargained for on the flight from Traverse City, Mich., to Dallas after participating in the Dallas Stars rookie tournament.

“When we flew back from Traverse, we had La-Z-Boy’s on our plane, which is a little different than the bus rides with Red Deer. That was a bit of luxury there. I could get used to that,” Barteaux said with a chuckle.

The Foxwarren, Man. native was back in Red Deer Thursday after a brief stint at Dallas Stars main camp. Barteaux and fellow defenceman Alex Alexeyev were returned to the Rebels from NHL training camps Wednesday.

They are both expected to be in the lineup Friday in the season opener against the Edmonton Oil Kings.

“I’m really excited to get out for practice and see the guys. I was missing them, it was an awesome experience (in Dallas) but I’m glad to be back here,” said Barteaux, a sixth-round pick of the Dallas Stars in the 2108 NHL Draft.

The addition of the Rebels’ top two defenders ahead of the season opener is a huge boost and both players are flying high after their time around NHL players.

At Washington Capitals camp, Alexeyev got to square off against one of his childhood heroes, Alex Ovechkin. The Capitals superstar even tried to lay the body on the rookie, according to Alexeyev.

“Played against him and he tried to hit me a couple times. It was awesome. For a long time I was looking up to him as a legend, and now I was on the ice with him,” Alexeyev said.

He also had the unique opportunity to suit up for the Capitals in a preseason game. Representing the 2018 Stanley Cup champions, he assisted on a first-period goal. The 18-year-old explained there were a few nerves in the 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, but he settled in as the game went on.

“It was awesome. I was really proud to wear the jersey. I had a fun time there and I’m excited to get back to Red Deer,” said Alexeyev, who turns 19 in November.

If the Rebels expect to make a run at the playoffs, Alexeyev will need to play a big role. He had a strong second WHL season with seven goals and 37 points in 45 games last year and will have to contribute just as much or more this season. He’s ready to take on that challenge.

“I tried to take away and learn as much as I can. I learned a lot and I’m bringing it back here to help some of the young guys. I’ll try to do my best here,” he said.

For some of Capitals training camp, Alexeyev was also paired with fellow Russian Dmitry Orlov. Alexeyev said that was special, as well as watching the Capitals top defenceman, John Carlson.

“I was impressed with John Carlson and Orlov, because they are defenceman who I should look at. They’re awesome guys. I was playing D with Orlov and he was giving me advice about how to play and I learned a lot from him,” he said.

Barteaux had the chance to rub shoulders with a few big names in Dallas. He liked the way Stars’ captain Jamie Benn carried himself and how defenceman John Klingberg played.

“Klingberg on defence definitely impressed me. He’s an unbelievable player. His skating is world class, his hands and his vision,” Barteaux recalled.

“Jamie Benn, I watched him and how he gets ready for the games and the practices, how he acts and eats, so professional. You look up to them. I had a good conversation with Jason Spezza and it was like oh my god, I kind of want your autograph… it was really cool.”

Barteaux was just behind Alexeyev with 32 points last year, although he played 64 games. Of his 32 points, 18 were on the power play. That consistent contribution on the man advantage will be a big help when the WHL season kicks off on Friday.

“Just doing the best I can and helping the team as much as I can. Obviously, I’m excited for the year and I hope it’s a good year. I’m going to push myself harder than I ever have. I’m excited,” Barteaux said

Red Deer will host the Oil Kings in the Red Deer Advocate Home Opener on Saturday at the Centrium at 7 p.m.



Red Deer Rebels defenceman Alex Alexeyev returned to the team after Thursday after his time at the Washington Capitals training camp. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)