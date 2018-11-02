Alexeyev to play for Russia in 2018 Canada Russia Series

Red Deer Rebels defenceman Alex Alexeyev will play for his country in the upcoming 2018 CIBC Canada Russia Series.
The 18-year-old was named to the Team Russia roster for the games in Western Canada, on Nov. 5 in Kamloops and Nov. 6 in Vancouver.
Alexeyev has been a key cog in the success of the Rebels this season. He was the WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Oct. 28, with three goals and five assists. In 15 games this year he has seven goals and 13 assists and is second in WHL scoring for defencemen.
The Rebels continue on the road Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. when they take on the Hitmen in Calgary.
