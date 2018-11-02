Red Deer Rebels defenceman Alex Alexeyev scored on Kootenay Ice goalie Duncan McGovern in overtime to power his club to a 4-3 win on Saturday night at the Centrium. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Alexeyev to play for Russia in 2018 Canada Russia Series

Red Deer Rebels defenceman Alex Alexeyev will play for his country in the upcoming 2018 CIBC Canada Russia Series.

The 18-year-old was named to the Team Russia roster for the games in Western Canada, on Nov. 5 in Kamloops and Nov. 6 in Vancouver.

RELATED: Rebels’ Alexeyev soaking up the pro hockey life at Washington Capitals Development Camp

RELATED: Alexeyev and Barteaux bolster Rebels blueline ahead of season opener

Alexeyev has been a key cog in the success of the Rebels this season. He was the WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Oct. 28, with three goals and five assists. In 15 games this year he has seven goals and 13 assists and is second in WHL scoring for defencemen.

The Rebels continue on the road Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. when they take on the Hitmen in Calgary.


