All-star lineman Olafioye took parting shots at Alouettes after being cut

MONTREAL — Offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye took some parting shots at the Montreal Alouettes on social media after he was released from camp, only to return to his former club the B.C. Lions.

Olafioye asked on Twitter on Monday why the Alouettes made him drive 10 hours to Montreal only to ask him to take a pay cut. Without naming Alouettes general manager Kavis Reed, he tweeted: “most unorganized GM I ever seen.”

Later Monday morning, those tweets were no longer on his timeline.

Instead, the six-time CFL all-star tweeted: “But anyways…. just want to say to the fans and my teammates in Montreal thanks for welcoming in to the city with open arms and making it feel like home. It’s some really great people on that team and also in the city! Good luck with everything!”

Olafioye was among six players cut by the Alouettes as camp opened on Sunday. Shortly after, he signed with the Lions.

The American tackle played seven seasons in British Columbia before he was traded to Montreal on March 27, 2017 for offensive linemen David Foucault and Vincent Brown.

The 30-year-old played 12 games for the last-place Alouettes, missing six with a back injury.

