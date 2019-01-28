The NHL’s three stars of the week were announced. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

All-stars Crosby, Pavelski, Dubnyk earn NHL three stars honours

NEW YORK — Pittsburgh Penguins centre Sidney Crosby, San Jose Sharks centre Joe Pavelski and Minnesota Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk are the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Crosby earned MVP honours at the 2019 all-star game on Saturday as he led the Metropolitan Division to victory in the 3-on-3 tournament. He became the sixth player in NHL history to capture All-Star Game MVP honours as well as the Hart Memorial Trophy and Conn Smythe Trophy, joining Jean Beliveau, Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Bobby Orr and Joe Sakic.

Pavelski had a goal and four assists in two games before representing the hometown Sharks in the all-star game.

Dubnyk, also an all star, earned two wins for the Wild, compiling a 2.00 goals-against average and .926 save percentage.

Brothers edges Arsenault to secure host province berth at Scotties playdowns
Hagel scores twice, Rebels down Cougars 5-1

Crowded Red Deer City Hall could expand into emptied courthouse, councillor suggests

Buck Buchanan says the city pays a lot for leases, why not look at alternatives

PHOTO: Singer Jann Arden speaks up for a good cause

Jann Arden shared poignant and humorous stories with a Red Deer audience… Continue reading

Second pot store coming to Red Deer

Green Town experiences cannabis shortages

Pizzeria owner says never give up

A year after a pickup smashed through the front of Papa Baldy’s Pizza it is expanding

Gull Lake group proposes projects to preserve water quality

Gull Lake Watershed Society proposes using geotubes and wetlands to clean stream water

WATCH: Feeling betrayal, frustration, Innisfail-area oilfield workers hit the road to raise awareness

Innisfail to Olds truck convoy rolled out Saturday with 100 vehicles

School bus rollover in southern Alberta, one student transported by STARS

High River RCMP responded to a school bus rollover Monday afternoon with… Continue reading

Family: Smart bracelet not so smart after all?

With winter rearing its ugly head and roaring ferociously and acting like… Continue reading

Hamilton Tiger-Cats ink star receiver Brandon Banks to two-year extension

HAMILTON — Star receiver Brandon Banks has signed a two-year extension with… Continue reading

N.S. rapper, singer-songwriter lead nominations for East Coast Music Awards

CHARLOTTETOWN — A rapper and singer-songwriter from Nova Scotia, along with Polaris… Continue reading

PHOTO: Gaetz Avenue collision

Northbound traffic was diverted on Gaetz Avenue and 30th Street late Monday… Continue reading

Canadian millennials expect to live better than parents in retirement: study

Study questions ‘unrealistic expectations’ of young Canadians

Mother of child who died in school bus accident calls for seatbelts

She is upset the issue has been raised for many years, and yet school buses still don’t have seatbelts

