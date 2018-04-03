Lacombe Generals forward Myles Bell is expected to be a key piece in the team’s drive to win an Allan Cup next week in Rosetown, Sask. (photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Allan Cup challenge never gets easier for Lacombe Generals

You would think after more than a decade of experience at the Senior AAA Men’s Hockey Championships, life might get easier for a team in that position.

For Lacombe Generals GM Jeff McInnis, however, this week is the opposite of comfort. Next week, the Generals will play in the Allan Cup in Rosetown, Sask. for the 11th time in 12 years.

“I’m terrified of the opposition. Maybe I do this most years. Nobody wants to call us an underdog because we’ve been there many times, but I feel like an underdog,” McInnis said Tuesday.

“We’ll drive there with a group that is going to try and win by structure, passion, discipline and effort. And all the intangibles that come with preparedness versus high-end snipers and big-name players.”

Lacombe was a period of good hockey away from winning it all last year, falling 7-4 to the Grand Falls-Windsor Cataracts in the Allan Cup final in Bouctouche, N.B.

They’ve done everything they can to bridge that gap, winning both an Allan Cup Hockey West league title and the Senior AAA Provincial title this year.

“Our coaching staff has changed,” said McInnis. “We’ve got different goaltending. Many different forwards. Our team is quite a bit different,” McInnis said.

“I like our discipline, I like preparedness. I like our depth and our character. I think we’re better in many areas. Each of those areas isn’t leaps and bounds better. But it’s better.”

An area the Generals tried to upgrade was in net, adding former Memorial Cup winner and CIS Goalie of the Year Jacob DeSerres to the mix. He has split time evenly with Steve Stanford this season. Last year, the Generals rode the solid performances of Kraymer Barnstable to the Allan Cup final.

The Generals have also added 26-year-old defenceman Craig Dalrymple into the mix for the Allan Cup. He was with the team at the start of the year but moved north for work.

Two key subtractions this year are on the back end, as long-time captain Don Morrison won’t be at the Allan Cup for the first time in 10 seasons and power play quarterback Evan Oberg will also be absent.

“Last year I remember struggling with discipline and then we got to a championship game, and we were playing what equated to our sixth game in five days,” he said.

“You could tell by the penalties we were taking and the plays we made, that we were fatigued. When you’re fatigued, you make mistakes.”

Lacombe opens the Allan Cup on April 10 against ACHW rival and host Rosetown, before taking on the Stoney Creek Generals on April 11.

Rosetown was the top team in the ACHW in the regular season, but Lacombe beat them in a one-game winner take all contest for the league title.

“I’ve feared Saskatchewan all year because giving a province with that strength a whole year to prepare – these guys have put in their time and done their best. We certainly respect how powerful and good Rosetown can be,” McInnis added.

The Allan Cup gets underway April 10 with the South East Prairie Thunder playing the Bethune Bulldogs. Find the full schedule here.


