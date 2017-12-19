Alouetes call news conference GM Reed expected to name new head coach

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have called a news conference on Wednesday at which they are expected to introduce a new head coach.

General manager Kavis Reed, who took over coaching duties after firing Jacques Chapdelaine in September, was not interested in keeping the coaching job and planned to have a new one in place by mid-December.

Several former head coaches and co-ordinators have reportedly been interviewed.

Reed’s tenure as coach was a disaster as the Alouettes ended the season 3-15 and missed the playoffs for a third year in a row.

The club also announced Tuesday that Catherine Raiche, the only woman assistant general manager in the Canadian Football League, has decided to leave after only 11 months on the job.

Raiche, 28, will leave Dec. 31. The Montreal native was promoted to assistant GM of football operations on Jan. 25 on the same day Reed named Joe Mack assistant GM of player personnel.

The former lawyer joined the team in 2015 as co-ordinator of football administration after serving as an unpaid intern. She said her reasons were leaving were personal and for “professional development.”

Raiche hopes to find another job in football but could also go back to her previous work as a lawyer.

She managed the team’s salary cap and worked on contracts among other duties.