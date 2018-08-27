Alouettes QB Manziel returns to practice, splits reps with Pipkin

MONTREAL — If having both Johnny Manziel and Antonio Pipkin amounts to a quarterback controversy, coach Mike Sherman doesn’t seem to mind.

After a disastrous start that saw three quarterbacks go down with injuries, the first-year coach is happy to have two other pivots who have shown they can move the ball.

For now, with Manziel dealing with concussion protocol, it appears that Pipkin will get a third straight start when the Alouettes (2-8) visit the Redblacks (6-3) in Ottawa on Friday night.

But with Manziel approaching full health, a decision looms when the team returns from their bye week after the Ottawa game.

“We feel fortunate that we have a couple that can really contribute to us winning, so I don’t see any quarterback controversy,” Sherman said Monday. “We’re fortunate because when we started this thing we didn’t know who our quarterback was and this second half of the season things kind of fell our way a bit and it puts us in a much better position than when we started.”

After Drew Willy and Jeff Mathews were injured, the Alouettes sent two veterans and a pair of first-round draft picks to the Tiger-Cats for Manziel, who had been in Hamilton since the start of camp but who had yet to play in the CFL.

A team that gave up that much for a high-profile quarterback, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, will likely want to use him. Manziel was seen as the end to the club’s five-year search for a bona fide starting quarterback. But Pipkin looks to be making it a tough decision.

When a third starter, Vernon Adams, was also injured, Manziel was thrown into action after only a handful of practices with his new team. He struggled in his debut and looked much better in his second game against Ottawa, but took a bad hit to the head in the third quarter. Although he finished the game, he missed the next two games under concussion protocol.

Pipkin, who had been released in June and called back on Aug. 8, then gave Montreal perhaps its two best quarterback starts of the season, including the team’s first home win in more than year on Friday night against Toronto. The athletic 23-year-old passed for 303 yards in the 25-22 win that snapped a six-game losing run.

“He made some big throws. He had good game management. I was proud of him,” said Sherman.

Manziel missed both practices last week but was on the field for a team walk-through on Thursday. He was back to full practice on Monday, taking second reps with the first team behind Pipkin, who ran 31 plays to Manziel’s 19.

That would indicate that Pipkin will start, but Sherman said he will evaluate Manziel over two days to see if he can even be considered to play. At least he should dress in Ottawa because the club released third-stringer Austin Apodaca. Manziel did not speak to the media.

Pipkin certainly earned another start, but will wait to see what Sherman decides.

“I’ll just play and practice as hard as I can for my teammates,” said Pipkin. “That’s kind of out of my control but I’ll be ready and I’ll just give these guys everything I can.”

He should have renewed confidence after the victory.

“It just changes the energy in the whole locker room,” he said. “We know we’ve got a monkey off our back and it just sets us up to take the next step in understanding that winning is a process and losing is a process, but now you know the difference in preparation.”

They’ll do it with a third-string running back, however. After Tyrell Sutton went down two games ago, his replacement William Stanback injured a hamstring against Toronto. Ryder Stone got most of the work in practice, with Lawrence Pittman also seeing touches. Sherman said Sutton and Stanback may be back after the bye week.

Also, veteran kick returner and running back Stefan Logan has returned from the six-game injured list after an ankle problem and will likely see at least some action in both jobs.

The Alouettes also inked defensive lineman Gabriel Knapton, who was cut by the B.C. Lions last week. The Alouettes traded Knapton to B.C. in December for receiver Chris Williams, who was sent to Hamilton in the Manziel deal.

Previous story
Mitchell powers Stampeders past Blue Bombers
Next story
Canada’s Brooke Henderson shoots 65 to win CP Women’s Open by four strokes

Just Posted

Invasive fish spotted in Red Deer pond

Koi or Prussian carp should never be released into Alberta’s natural waterways

Lacombe County to take ownership of former historic hotel site

County hopes to find buyer for site that passed recent environmental assessment

Lacombe mayor intrigued by waste-to-energy technology

Mayor Grant Creasey came away impressed by waste-to-energy project about to start in Nova Scotia

City seeking volunteers

Many positions available on boards and committees

Red Deer fraud investigation leads to charges

Investors lose $200,000

Cannons roar at Fort Normandeau Days

Red Deer area celebration of culture

‘Not a black-and-white issue’: Public input wanted on cannabis consumption sites

CALGARY — The city of Calgary is gathering input from its citizens… Continue reading

Freeland to rejoin talks with US, Mexico after they agree to overhaul NAFTA

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland will head to Washington on… Continue reading

Canadian auto stocks rally on trade progress between U.S. and Mexico

TORONTO — Canadian automotive stocks rallied Monday after the U.S. and Mexico… Continue reading

Fire evacuations lifted for Canada’s Waterton Lakes park

HELENA, Mont. — Much-needed rain fell across Montana on Monday and slowed… Continue reading

American Legion demands flags lowered for McCain

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s response to the death… Continue reading

Rain not enough to put out fire near Waterton Lakes National Park

WATERTON, Alta. — A Parks Canada spokesman says rain in the forecast… Continue reading

Gaming tournament shooting highlights security or lack of it

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A champion gamer’s decision to open fire Sunday afternoon… Continue reading

‘Baby steps’: Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player learns old skills after accident

CALGARY — Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player Ryan Straschnitzki is on his hands… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month