Anaheim Ducks to retire numbers of Kariya, Niedermayer

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Anaheim Ducks will retire the numbers of Paul Kariya and Scott Niedermayer during the upcoming season.

Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli announced the honours for the two Hockey Hall of Famers on Monday. Teemu Selanne’s No. 8 is the only number previously retired by the Ducks, who are heading into their 25th NHL season.

Kariya’s No. 9 will go into the Honda Center rafters on Oct. 21, and Niedermayer’s No. 27 will be raised Feb. 17.

Kariya spent his first nine NHL seasons with the then-Mighty Ducks, including seven seasons as Anaheim’s captain and six seasons alongside Selanne in a prolific scoring duo. Kariya, the first draft pick in franchise history, also helped the Ducks to their first Stanley Cup Final in 2003.

Kariya is still Anaheim’s fourth-leading career scorer with 669 points. Although he left the Ducks in a contract dispute shortly after that Western Conference championship run in 2003, Anaheim’s fans have long since re-embraced him.

“I am extremely honoured and very thankful to Henry and Susan Samueli and the entire Ducks organization for this incredible recognition,” Kariya said in a statement. “This is not something I ever dreamed would happen. I am very grateful to the community for their support.”

Kariya still lives and surfs in Orange County, but he rarely made public appearances associated with hockey or the Ducks for several years after he played his last NHL game in 2010. He began to reconnect publicly with the game and the franchise recently, lending his public support to the Ducks’ playoff appearances.

After Kariya and Selanne were inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame together last year, Henry Samueli broadly hinted the Ducks would retire Kariya’s number soon.

Niedermayer spent his final five NHL seasons with the Ducks, scoring 264 points while providing sturdy defence and leadership during a stellar stretch of franchise history. He was the Ducks’ captain for four years, and he set the single-season franchise scoring record for defencemen while leading Anaheim to its only Stanley Cup title in 2007.

Niedermayer’s number was retired in 2011 by the New Jersey Devils, where he spent his first 13 seasons and won three Stanley Cup championships. He remained with the Ducks as an executive and coach after his retirement as a player with Anaheim in 2010.

“What an incredible honour,” Niedermayer said in a statement. “I’m very grateful to have played for such an incredible organization in front of amazing Ducks fans. I’m also grateful for the amazing teammates, coaches and training staff I was able to work with in Anaheim. Together we achieved great things.”

Previous story
No brotherly love: Belgian fans say knocking off rival France would be sweet
Next story
Quarterback questions loom for B.C. Lions following pair of losses

Just Posted

City delaying start day for accepting cannabis retail applications

City will start accepting applications on July 24 instead of originally planned start day of July 11

2019 trial set for man arrested in carfentanil bust

Red Deer man was charged after three-month investigation in 2017

Trial set for man accused in 2006 Eckville murder

Two-week trial scheduled in April 2019 for Shayne Earl Gulka

Greyhound Canada to end routes in Prairies, B.C., leaving small towns in lurch

Passenger service expected to leave in October

Updated: Four more boys brought out of flooded Thai cave

MAE SAI, Thailand — Four more of the boys trapped for over… Continue reading

WATCH: Kids race like superheroes in triathlon

Second Abbey Centre Super Kids Triathlon was in Blackfalds Saturday

Genetic screening tool can predict risk of leukemia, say researchers

TORONTO — Symptoms of acute myeloid leukemia tend to arise quite suddenly,… Continue reading

Williams, Federer reach quarterfinals at Wimbledon

LONDON — Not one top-10 seed has made the women’s quarterfinals at… Continue reading

Amid jubilation, 4 more boys rescued from flooded Thai cave

MAE SAI, Thailand — The generals and other officials overseeing the desperate… Continue reading

US will reunite and release over 50 immigrant children

SAN DIEGO — More than 50 immigrant children under age 5 will… Continue reading

Baby survives 9 hours buried in western Montana woods

MISSOULA, Mont. — A 5-month-old infant who miraculously survived more than nine… Continue reading

Water bomber called in to fight brush fire in subdivision of St. John’s

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A water bomber and a helicopter were called… Continue reading

Toronto hits record close, while U.S. markets also gain ground; Loonie up

TORONTO — The base metals and industrial sectors helped Canada’s main stock… Continue reading

Bank of Canada widely expected to get back on its rate-hiking path

OTTAWA — After waiting for half a year, Stephen Poloz appears ready… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month