Red Deer Rebels rookie netminder Ethan Anders earned his first career WHL shutout on the road in a 2-0 victory over the Saskatoon Blades on Wednesday. (Photo By BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Anders earns first career shutout, Rebels top Blades 2-0

SASKATOON– Red Deer Rebels goalie Ethan Anders is having himself quite the time in the last seven days.

After earning back-to-back first star nominations last weekend, the 17-year-old rookie was the WHL Goaltender of the Week for his performances. He followed that up with a 33-save shutout in a 2-0 victory over the Saskatoon Blades on Wednesday.

“He played really well. Made some big saves. I thought as the game went on he got better and better,” Rebels GM/head coach Brent Sutter said.

The shutout was the first of his career and the first by a Rebels’ goalie this season. In the past four starts, Anders has allowed just five goals on 154 shots.

Rebels defenceman Jacob Herauf wired a shot from the point that beat Blades netminder Tyler Brown for the first Rebels’ goal just 1:49 into the game. It was the second goal of the season for the 2018 NHL Draft eligible defender from Sherwood Park.

“It was a good road win. We played hard all game. We didn’t give up a whole lot. Played a good, solid game,” Sutter said.

Josh Tarzwell added the only other marker into an empty net with 1:07 to play. Kristian Reichel added an assist on the goal and has five points in his last four games.

Special teams, at least on the defensive side have really emerged as a strong point for the Rebels over the last six contests. The penalty kill hasn’t given up a goal since Jan. 19 against Prince Albert.

“It’s been good since we changed some things up. Always happy when your specialty teams are good. We only had one power play tonight but it’s been six games now we’ve been able to shut it out, which is impressive,” Sutter said.

The Rebels now have points in their last five games and wins in four of their last five.

Next up for the Rebels is a trip to Moose Jaw to take on the Warriors Friday night with puck drop set for 6 p.m.


