Anders pitches shutout, Rebels top Hitmen 1-0

Ethan Anders was simply unbeatable Saturday afternoon at the Saddledome in Calgary.

The Rebels second-year goalie stopped 34 shots, including 16 in the third period to earn his first shutout of the season in a 1-0 win over the Calgary Hitmen.

“Our goaltender played pretty well, he was the best player on the ice. We had a pretty good second period, our first period was okay, third period we were just on our heels,” said Red Deer Rebels GM/head coach Brent Sutter.

“We relied on our goalie to be good and I thought we allowed them to take the game to us in the third. Overall, at the end of the day you get a 1-0 win on the road, it’s good. We’ll work to get better.”

In the third, Calgary outshot the Rebels 16-1 and Red Deer had to kill off three penalties in the final frame to close out the contest.

“We took three penalties but I just thought we were just on our heels,” Sutter said.

“We weren’t jumping, we weren’t on our toes and we weren’t getting pucks in deep allowing us to forecheck. The couple times we did, we had some zone time. We played a lot of time in our end in the third.”

It was the fourth time this season Red Deer (11-4-1-0) topped the Hitmen and it was the third straight win.

The Hitmen appeared to take the lead early in the first when both the goal light and goal horn went off. The referee immediately waved it off and after review, the puck went off the crossbar and never went in.

Red Deer’s power play finally got back on track in the second period. Late in the frame, Jeff de Wit tipped home his 10th goal of the season on the power play. Dawson Barteaux fired the shot from the point and de Wit was able to get his stick on it to deflect it past Jack McNaughton.

Alex Alexeyev also assisted on the goal to extend his point streak to seven games.

Next up for the Rebels is a trip to Brandon to take Wheat Kings on Nov. 9.



