Anders’ play propelling Rebels to strong start

Ethan Anders will face his toughest critics head on this weekend.

The Red Deer Rebels netminder has helped the club to a 5-2-0-0 record, but Friday and Saturday in Saskatchewan there will be some heavy focus on his play.

His mom and dad, along with his grandparents will be in the stands when the Rebels take on the Saskatoon Blades Friday night.

His grandparents live just outside of Prince Albert will also be at the game Saturday against the Raiders. Although they’ve seen him play a few times in a Rebels uniform, Anders said it’s always special to play in his home province.

“I’m excited to see my family again for sure. It’s been a little while,” said Anders, who hails from Pilot Butte, just outside of Regina and only about a two and a half hour trip to Saskatoon.

“I try to block them out until after the game. Then they’ll give me their opinion on how they thought I played. We usually get some criticism, then an ‘oh, it’s alright.’ depends on the game. Even if it’s a good game, I’ll get some kind of criticism, which is good. They always let me know, keeps me honest.”

Not only will the games be special for the Rebels goalie, they will also be a big chance for the Rebels to make a statement.

So far this WHL season, the Blades and Raiders only have three losses. Two of those three were handed out by Red Deer last week.

“It’s going to be big games, if we come out of this (road trip) with some points it will be huge,” the second-year WHL netminder said.

“We definitely have to prove ourselves against these guys. They’re both solid teams and we have to play our A-game.”

Anders played a major role in both those victories last week. He stopped 29 shots in a 5-4 win over the Blades, including 10 of 11 in the third period.

He followed that up with a stellar 49-save performance against Prince Albert. He has a 3.52 goals against average and .914 save percentage this season.

“You want them to make the saves that they should make and the best ones make a few they shouldn’t have to,” said Rebels assistant coach Brad Flynn about Anders’ play this season.

“He’s done that at key points in the season so far for us. He’s made some saves that he shouldn’t have to make, at the right time for this team and that’s a big thing with clutch goaltending.”

Great save by Anders to totally rob Gregor here pic.twitter.com/9n7XZyGqid — Jeff D'Andrea (@Jeff_paNOW) October 7, 2018

The win against the Raiders included a highlight reel stop on Prince Albert’s Noah Gregor. Anders reached back with his glove and was able to deflect the Gregor one-timer just before it entered the nearly empty net. The save even drew the compliments of his captain post-game.

“I bit on the shot then I saw the puck go over and I just stuck out my hand and luckily he shot it back towards me. I was just able to bat it out. Was a little bit lucky, but I’ll take it,” Anders said.

“You have to make those saves. The one or two saves that you’re not expected to make. But you make them and it gives these guys a better chance to win the game.”

What stands out to Flynn about saves like that is not their highlight reel worth, but the battle level of the Rebels’ puck stopper. Flynn said Anders’ willingness to do whatever it takes to make a save fires up the bench.

“I think the first thing with Andy is his compete level. He battles and wants to stop every puck,” he said.

“He’s a worker and that positively rubs off on guys when you see your goalie trying to do everything they can to keep the puck out of the net. You dig a little bit deeper sub-consciously because you know you have to pull your own weight.”

Among WHL goalies with at least five starts this season, Anders sits seventh with his .914 save percentage. His play last season combined with the hot start also has him on the NHL Central Scouting players to watch list as a “C” prospect for the 2019 NHL Draft.

Although winning is at the top of his mind at the moment, he’s got an easy solution to getting noticed as the season progressed.

“It’s in the back of my head. I know if I go out there and just keep playing the way I’ve been playing,” he said.

“I got on there with my play, so if I just keep that up and keep playing really well, I should still be on there by the end of the season.”



