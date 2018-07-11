Anderson shocks top-ranked Federer at Wimbledon

  • Jul. 11, 2018 11:05 a.m.
  • Sports

LONDON — Defending champion Roger Federer has been knocked out of Wimbledon after wasting a match point during a 2-6, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-4, 13-11 defeat to Kevin Anderson of South Africa.

Having saved Federer’s only break point of a 90-minute fifth set at 3-4, Anderson took his first chance at 11-11 and then served out for victory. The 2017 U.S. Open runner-up triumphed in 4 hours and 14 minutes.

Federer had a match point at 5-4 in the third set, but struck a backhand into the net before the eighth-seeded Anderson broke in the following game and held serve.

Anderson hit 13 winners and just four unforced errors in the fourth set as he claimed the only break to force a decider.

In his first Wimbledon semifinal, Anderson will face 2016 runner-up Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., or ninth-seeded John Isner.

 

