Andrew Harris, Sinopoli and Trevor Harris named CFL top performers for Week 6

TORONTO — Winnipeg running back Andrew Harris, Ottawa receiver Brad Sinopoli and Redblacks quarterback Trevor Harris are the CFL’s top performers for Week 6.

Andrew Harris, a Winnipeg native, rushed for 161 yards and a touchdown and added 16 receiving yards and a TD to lead the Blue Bombers to a 38-20 win at Toronto on Saturday.

Sinopoli, from Peterborough, Ont., reeled in a game-high 171 receiving yards on 11 catches and scored a touchdown as the Redblacks edged the visiting B-C Lions 29-25 on Friday.

Trevor Harris completed 30-of-44 pass attempts for 363 yards and a touchdown in Ottawa’s victory that helped the Redblacks solidify their hold on first place in the CFL East.