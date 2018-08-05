Angels’ Scioscia nixes report he’ll step down as ‘poppycock’

CLEVELAND — Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia reached deep into his vocabulary to describe a report saying he’ll step down after this season.

“Poppycock,” Sciocsia said Sunday, using a dated term for “nonsense.”

A day after The Athletic reported that Scioscia is expected to end his 19-year run with the Angels in October, the manager strongly dismissed the report and insisted that he still loves what he’s doing.

Shortly after the Angels were beaten 3-0 by the Indians on Saturday night, longtime baseball writer Ken Rosenthal, citing unnamed major league sources, reported that Scioscia — the longest-tenured manager in the majors — and the Angels had reached a mutual decision to part ways after this season.

Scioscia said that’s not true, and he has “no idea” where the report originated.

“Nothing has changed since we talked in October,” he said, referring to what he told reporters at the end of last season about his status. “There’s always chatter out there. That’s it. Nothing’s changed. The only word I have is poppycock. That’s all it is.”

Following last season, Scioscia, Angels general manager Billy Eppler and owner Arte Moreno jointly said they would put off any talks about the 59-year-old manager’s future — or a possible contract extension — until the 2018 season was over.

Scioscia is in the final year of a 10-year deal he signed in 2008.

The former major league catcher was in a playful mood and joked with reporters after denying the report. Scioscia said he did not speak with the team and doesn’t believe his situation will distract the Angels.

Previous story
Video: Czechs take down Canada 4-3 in Hlinka Gretzky Cup tune-up game
Next story
Peaty world record corrected to 57.10 after timing error

Just Posted

Crews rescue boaters in Central Alberta after canoe capsizes

Group of eight was stranded in North Saskatchewan River Saturday

More details emerge about deadly Manitoba tornado’s destructive path

ALONSA, Man. — More details are emerging about a tornado that carved… Continue reading

On Nova Scotia’s historic Shubenacadie River, a slow-motion showdown

FORT ELLIS, N.S. — On the muddy banks of Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie… Continue reading

Central Alberta gets Hlinka Gretzky Cup preview

Penhold, Sylvan Lake and Lacombe host exhibition games Saturday

Rocky Mountain House RCMP searching for body in Brazeau Reservoir

A 29-year-old man is believed to be dead after falling into the reservoir

WATCH: Rain can’t stop car show from rocking

Rain couldn’t stop car-lovers from enjoying Rock’n Red Deer. After taking over… Continue reading

As Ellison departs Congress, Omar chases another first

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — In a coffee shop at the edge of… Continue reading

Strong quake hits Indonesia’s Lombok island; at least 3 dead

MATARAM, Indonesia — A strong earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island of… Continue reading

Out-of-province aid coming for B.C. as wildfire risk increases due to the heat

VANCOUVER — A hot, dry forecast for the long weekend has prompted… Continue reading

Trudeau dogged by pipeline protesters as he visits B.C. forestry centre and markets

Justin Trudeau mingled with hundreds of friendly people at two family-focused events… Continue reading

P.E.I. Rottweiler owner frustrated with dog park rule prohibiting breed

SUMMERSIDE, P.E.I. — A Prince Edward Island dog park is facing criticism… Continue reading

Man dead following tornado that ripped through Manitoba community Friday

A man has died after a tornado touched down west of Lake… Continue reading

Top 10 invasive species spread by summer recreational activity in Canada

TORONTO — A list of the top 10 invasive species spread through… Continue reading

Change in weather could stoke dozens of northeast Ont. fires

There is concern that a change in the weather today could stoke… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month