Canada’s Jordyn Huitema (right) celebrates with Ashley Lawrence (10) and Jessie Fleming after scoring her second goal and her country’s sixth as Costa Rica’s Shirley Cruz walks by during second half International women’s soccer action in Toronto on June 11, 2017. File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS

Arfield, Sinclair, Davies and Huitema among Canada Soccer award nominees

TORONTO — Canada captains Scott Arfield and Christine Sinclair join Bayern Munich teenager Alphonso Davies and Manchester City striker Janine Beckie in a deep pool of candidates for the Canada Soccer Player of the Year Awards.

The 12 male nominees also include Red Star Belgrade goalkeeper Milan Borjan, Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio, Montreal Impact midfielder Samuel Piette, Puebla FC forward Lucas Cavallini, Cardiff City winger Junior Hoilett and Besiktas’ Cyle Larin and Atiba Hutchinson, a six-time winner of the award

Davies is joined by fellow teenage nominees Jonathan David, Liam Millar and Ballou Tabla.

Sinclair, a 13-time winner of the award, and Beckie are joined by Lyon defender Kadeisha Buchanan (the 2017 winner), UCLA midfielder Jessie Fleming and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ashley Lawrence among the 12 female nominees.

Canada under-17 captain Jordyn Huitema leads the women’s youth international nominees. David, who plays for Belgium’s KAA Ghent, and Millar (Liverpool under-23) are also up for the men’s youth international award.

The nominees were chosen by the Canadian Soccer Association in conjunction with its technical staff. Winners will be announced Dec. 6 through 12.

Media and coaches will vote for the Canadian Players of the Year. Coaches alone will decide the new Canadian Youth International Players of the Year Awards, which replace the previous under-17 and under-20 categories.

The new youth awards come with an emphasis on performance at age-category international competitions.

CSA staff coaches will select the 2018 Canadian Para Soccer Player of the Year and Canadian Futsal Player of the Year.

The Allstate Canadian National Teams Good Hands Award, recognizing the top save by Canada’s national team goalkeepers in international play, will be decided via a fan vote on social media and www.CanadaSoccer.com through Dec. 1.

Canadian Players of the Year Nominees

Men

Scott Arfield, Glasgow Rangers (Scotland) Milan Borjan, Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) Lucas Cavallini, Puebla FC (Mexico) Jonathan David, KAA Gent (Belgium) Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich (Germany) David (Junior) Hoilett, Cardiff City (Wales) Atiba Hutchinson. Besiktas (Turkey) Cyle Larin, Besiktas (Turkey) Liam Millar, Liverpool FC U-23 (England) Jonathan Osorio, Toronto FC Samuel Piette, Montreal Impact Ballou Tabla, FC Barcelona B (Spain).

Women

Janine Beckie, Manchester City (England) Kadeisha Buchanan, Olympique Lyonnais (France) Allysha Chapman, Houston Dash Jessie Fleming, UCLA Stephanie Labbe, Linkopings FC (Sweden) Ashley Lawrence, Paris Saint-Germain (France) Nichelle Prince, Houston Dash Rebecca Quinn, Washington Spirit Sophie Schmidt, unattached Desiree Scott, Utah Royals Christine Sinclair, Portland Thorns Shelina Zadorsky, Orlando Pride.

Canadian Youth International Players of the Year Nominees

Men

Alessandro Busti, Juventus U-23 (Italy) Mathieu Choiniere, Montreal Impact Derek Cornelius, FK Javor Ivanjica (Serbia) Jonathan David, KAA Gent (Belgium) Julian Dunn, Toronto FC II Liam Millar, Liverpool FC U-23 (England) Noble Okello, Toronto FC II Shamit Shome, Montreal Impact.

Women

Maya Antoine, Ontario Super REX Wayny Balata, Quebec Super REX Julia Grosso, Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite BC Soccer REX Jordyn Huitema, Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite BC Soccer REX Anna Karpenko, Ontario Super REX Jayde Riviere, Ontario Super REX Jade Rose, Ontario Super REX Andersen Williams, Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite BC Soccer REX.

—-

SCHEDULE:

December

6: Allstate Canadian National Team Good Hands Award

7: Canadian Para Soccer Player of the Year and Canadian Futsal Player of the Year

10: Canadian Youth International Players of the Year

11 and 12: Canadian Players of the Year

Follow ↕NeilMDavidson on Twitter

Previous story
Hockey may shift from ‘midget’ and other traditional names to age descriptors
Next story
Oshawa GM employees once the foundation of Generals’ fan base

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP have suspected serial sexual attacker in custody

Several women accosted in downtown

Red Deer is ready to howl at Raise the Woof

The season of giving for animal shelter

Salvation Army to accept debit, credit card kettle donations in Red Deer

The Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Kettle Campaign is going high-tech in Red… Continue reading

Rent report says one-bedroom unit costs $906 in Red Deer

An average one-bedroom unit in the City of Red Deer costs $906… Continue reading

Pub server testifies at Red Deer murder trial

Server says she saw what looked like a knife in wounded murder victim’s hand

VIDEO: Red Deer couple decorate 105 Christmas trees in their home

Decorating the family Christmas tree is a chore for some, and a… Continue reading

Star Trek’s interracial kiss 50 years ago heralded change

WASHINGTON — It was the kiss heard around the galaxy. Fifty years… Continue reading

Margaret Atwood writing sequel to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

TORONTO — More than three decades after “The Handmaid’s Tale” hit shelves,… Continue reading

Gardening: Gardening aids popular among aging population

Age, accidents or illnesses can rob people of their mobility and or… Continue reading

Klefbom stars in overtime as Oilers top Stars 1-0; Koskinen earns shutout

EDMONTON — Ken Hitchcock earned his first home win as the new… Continue reading

Dustin Brown scores in overtime as Los Angeles Kings beat Vancouver Canucks 2-1

VANCOUVER — As far as Brock Boeser is concerned, the Vancouver Canucks… Continue reading

Alessia Cara plans social media break, calls out nastiness of online fan culture

TORONTO — Alessia Cara says she’s stepping away from her social media… Continue reading

What’s new on Netflix Canada, Crave and Amazon Prime Video in December

A look at what’s scheduled to be added to the catalogues of… Continue reading

Woman, 10-month-old girl killed in bear attack in Yukon

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adele Roesholt, were killed Nov. 26

Most Read