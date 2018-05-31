Argos coach Trestman shows his players how he wants them to stand for anthem

TORONTO — There’s no detail too small for Marc Trestman.

The Toronto Argonauts’ head coach concluded Thursday’s walkthrough by showing his players how he wanted them to line up for O Canada prior to Friday night’s exhibition game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

It’s something Trestman also did last year, his first with Toronto. But with a majority of veterans not dressing for Friday night’s contest, Trestman showed his young players exactly how he wanted them to hold their helmets and stand on the sideline during O Canada.

“It is about detail but it’s more about respect,” Trestman said. “For an American player who’s allowed to come in here and make a living, that alone should be enough.”

Trestman said there’s also showing respect for those who’ve died defending Canada as well as what the national anthem stands for.

“Our players have family, our fans have family who pay the ultimate price,” Trestman said. “Every one of our U.S. players understands that and understands what an opportunity they have to work and play here and the way they’re treated while they’re here.

“This is something our team took a lot of pride in last year. They got it immediately and got better as we went along. A lot of guys out here are trying to learn how to do it and if you could see their faces, they were not only compliant but were interested in doing it the right way.”

