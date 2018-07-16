Argos’ Dylan Wynn handed one-game suspension for hit on Eskimos’ C.J. Gable

EDMONTON — Toronto Argonauts defensive lineman Dylan Wynn has been given a one-game suspension for a late hit on Edmonton Eskimos running back C.J. Gable on Friday night.

The CFL said Wynn “used his helmet to deliver a late and direct blow to Gable’s head in a reckless manner while the player was on the ground and in a vulnerable position” during the fourth quarter.

Wynn was given a spearing penalty on the play, and Edmonton went on to run out the clock in a 16-15 victory.

Gable was helped off the field and did not return to the game. There was no immediate word on his condition.

“We will continue to be vigilant and thorough when it comes to player safety and a hit like this is not acceptable in our game,” CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement. “These types of hits needlessly expose players to risk of injury and we must to continue to work together to ensure we are making the game as safe as possible.”

Wynn will serve his suspension on July 21 when the Argos play host to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Previous story
Buono: Ankle injury makes Lions running back Johnson ‘doubtful’ for next game
Next story
With flags, song, pride, French celebrate unifying victory

Just Posted

Updated: SUV smashes through fences and deck in Anders

Driver taken to hospital after SUV veered off 30th Avenue into Anders

Art on Red Deer billboard a reminder of aboriginal women’s strength

Joane Cardinal-Schubert’s image is part of Resilience Project, shown from coast to coast

Red Deer’s new ‘equity co-ordinator’ will promote tolerance

Andrea Lacoursiere was hired by city with Alberta Human Rights funding

More bridge work this summer in Red Deer’s Coronation Park

The park’s north bridge is being rebuilt to ensure safety

Man badly injured in off-road vehicle collision on Saturday

Incident happened in Mountain View County about 10:50 p.m.

CFIA inspects after video shows pigs crammed into B.C. transport truck

The video shows pigs piled on top of one another in a transport truck on a “sweltering” hot day last week

Lava crashes through roof of Hawaii tour boat, injuring 23

HONOLULU — An explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent… Continue reading

Banff holds blessing ceremony with Indigenous elders before letting bison roam

BANFF, Alta. — Several Indigenous elders were flown by helicopter into the… Continue reading

Research expedition looks at unseen depths of Labrador Sea ecosystem

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Last summer, a team of scientists returned from… Continue reading

Protesters camped outside Saskatchewan legislature taking province to court

REGINA — Protesters camped outside the Saskatchewan legislature say they are taking… Continue reading

British PM accepts key amendments from hardline Brexiteers

LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday accepted amendments to… Continue reading

‘City of icebergs:’ Study says 100s of Arctic glaciers shrinking, disappearing

The statistics in her recently published paper say it all: hundreds of… Continue reading

U.S. hits back with WTO challenge against Canada’s retaliatory tariffs

OTTAWA — The United States fired back Monday at the Canadian government’s… Continue reading

Croatia gears up to give heroes’ welcome to World Cup team

ZAGREB, Croatia — Fans are pouring in from throughout the country as… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month