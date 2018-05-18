Vancouver-born (Unstoppable) Angela Lee retained her One Championship atomweight title via unanimous decision Friday, but younger brother Christian Lee was denied in his bid for the featherweight MMA title. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Argos running back Wilder setting the bar high for 2018 CFL season

SINGAPORE — Vancouver-born (Unstoppable) Angela Lee retained her One Championship atomweight title via unanimous decision Friday, but younger brother Christian Lee was denied in his bid for the featherweight MMA title.

Angela Lee had her hands full with Japanese veteran Mei (V.V.) Yamaguchi at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The champion spent most of the fifth round on her back with Yamaguchi all over her.

Christian Lee lost a split decision to defending champion Martin (The Situ-Asian) Nguyen of Australia in the co-main event of the “One: Unstoppable Dreams” card. Nguyen won by first-round submission when they first met in August 2016.

Angela was in her brother’s corner for Friday’s title fight. Christian returned the favour for the main event.

“Tonight was a huge night for my family, regardless of the outcome,” Angela said in her post-fight interview in the cage.

“You know, you guys don’t realize how tough it is to be inside this ring and do what we do. I couldn’t get the finish tonight because Mei is an incredibly tough opponent. She’s very skilled, has a ton of experience. Major props to Mei …. An amazing fight.”

The card marked her first fight since May 26, 2017. A Nov. 24 date with Yamaguchi was derailed when Lee was in a car crash.

The accident occurred Nov. 6 in Hawaii when Lee left her home at around 4:30 a.m. to drive to her nearby gym. The 21-year-old dozed off and hit the guardrail before flipping over some six times. Lee (9-0-0) escaped serious injury, returned to training in January.

Lee won a unanimous decision over the 35-year-old Yamaguchi in May 2016 to win the Asia-based MMA promotion’s first female title. The atomweight division covers 105 to 115 pounds.

Yamaguchi (17-11-1) walked first to Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man.” Lee, wrapped in the Singapore flag, followed to the sounds of “Unstoppable” by Sia

Christian Lee, like his sister born in Vancouver, also came into the cage under the Singapore flag. The siblings divide their time between their family’s Hawaii home and a training base in Singapore.

Angela Lee took the middle of the cage from the get-go, firing knees from the clinch when they got close.

In the second round, she took Yamaguchi down with an outside trip. The smaller, stockier Japanese fighter had to fight off an armbar attempt as she got up, with Lee hanging upside down. Yamaguchi survived and then found herself on top of Lee.

There was more action in the third and fourth as Yamaguchi grabbed hold of Lee’s leg on kicks to put her down.

In the fifth, Yamaguchi came out fast and knocked Lee down with a kick. On her back. Lee tried to control Yamaguchi’s posture to limit the damage as the two Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belts jockeyed for position.

Lee tried for a submission off her back and fought her way up to her feet at the fence in the final minute. Yamaguchi landed another takedown, but Lee got right back up.

In the co-main event, Christian Lee took Nguyen down with three minutes left in the opening round and worked is way into full mount. Nguyen, 29, got up and had to fight off several choke attempts as he got to his feet.

Nguyen (11-2-0) stalked 19-year-old Lee most of the fight, with the challenger looking to counter-attack or take him down when the two got close.

Lee (9-2-0) had only gone past two rounds once before in his career and seemed to tire as the fight wore on. Nguyen’s powerful right hand and regular leg kicks didn’t help his stamina.

Nguyen came into the card holding both the promotion’s featherweight (145-pound) and lightweight (155-pound) titles. His attempt to add the bantamweight (135-pound) crown failed in March when he lost a split decision to Vancouver-based Bibiano (The Flash) Fernandes.

The Lee siblings come from a fighting family. Father Ken and mother Jewelz are decorated martial artists who teach at their United MMA gym in Waipahu, Hawaii, where Angela and Christian are instructors.

Ken was born in Singapore and Jewelz in South Korea. She moved to Hawaii at a young age while he came to Canada at the age of four. They met in Hawaii when Ken went there for high school, moving to Canada after graduation and eventually marrying.

Angela, who has dual Canadian-American citizenship, lived in Vancouver and elsewhere in Canada until she was seven, when the family returned to Hawaii.

Previous story
Argos running back Wilder setting the bar high for 2018 CFL season
Next story
Preakness looks like Justify’s race to lose after Derby win

Just Posted

WATCH: Four Maskwacis Cree First Nations get local control of education

Landmark signing ceremony held with federal government

Rimbey RCMP seek hotel theft suspect

Man took cash from safe at the Rimbey Motor Inn on May 1

Teen held in Texas attack is said to have used father’s guns

SANTA FE, Texas — The Texas student charged in the school shooting… Continue reading

Hunting Hills students celebrate graduation

The grad ceremony was held at the ENMAX Centrium Friday in Red Deer

Update: Gunman opens fire in Texas high school, killing 10 people

SANTA FE, Texas — A 17-year-old carrying a shotgun and a revolver… Continue reading

Red Deer Legion prepares to downsize

Sale of legion building almost complete

Ontario’s teen royal wedding guest ready with ‘dream dress’

LONDON — Teenage royal wedding guest Faith Dickinson says she’s got her… Continue reading

Defence Department reports new delays in 10 major procurement projects

OTTAWA — The Defence Department is reporting fresh delays in 10 major… Continue reading

Washington police say DNA led to arrest for 1987 murders of Victoria couple

EVERETT, Wash. — Police in Washington state say new DNA technology led… Continue reading

Red Deer’s 43 Street closes starting Tuesday

A portion of 43 Street in Red Deer will be closed starting… Continue reading

Trudeau touts technological innovation, meets robots during MIT campus visit

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remembers asking his father why… Continue reading

Rimbey credit card frauds lead to arrest

RCMP arrested a man after allegedly committing credit card twice in the Central Alberta town

Rimbey airport on the market – again

The Rimbey Airport is back on the market. At least one potential… Continue reading

Bad haircut dispute turns ugly

NEW YORK — Police say a stylist at a Brooklyn barbershop threw… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month