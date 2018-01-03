Athanasiou scores 6 seconds into OT, Detroit tops Ottawa 2-1

DETROIT — Andreas Athanasiou scored six seconds into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night.

It was the second goal of the night for Athanasiou, who also had a penalty shot stopped in the third period. Dylan Larkin took the opening faceoff in overtime and, after the puck went forward a bit, both Athanasiou and Ottawa standout Erik Karlsson reached for it.

Athanasiou was able to control it and skated in behind Karlsson on a breakaway. He beat goalie Craig Anderson with a backhander high to the glove side.

Ryan Dzingel scored for the Senators.

Detroit has won three in a row for the first time this season. The Red Wings improved to 1-6 in games decided in overtime, although they have won three shootouts.

Ottawa lost for the 18th time in 22 games.

The Red Wings opened the scoring in the first period after a clever play by Anthony Mantha. The Detroit forward was in front of the net when he shot the puck backward through his legs, forcing Anderson to make a save. Athanasiou put away the rebound to make it 1-0.

Athanasiou and Martin Frk had good chances to double Detroit’s advantage in the middle of the second period, but they couldn’t convert, and the Senators tied it just 39 seconds into the third. Darren Helm mishandled the puck in front of his own net, and Dzingel pounced on it and beat goalie Jimmy Howard.

The play was reviewed for possible goaltender interference, but the goal stood.

Athanasiou drew a penalty shot with 9:19 remaining in regulation, but Anderson calmly made the save. Detroit had a chance to win it late in the third, but Anderson turned aside two shots by Helm and Danny DeKeyser hit the pipe with about 20 seconds to play.

UP NEXT

Senators: Host the San Jose Sharks on Friday night.

Red Wings: Host the Florida Panthers on Friday night.

