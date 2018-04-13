Athletes mobilize, tell Calgary not to bail on a bid for 2026 Winter Games

CALGARY — Some Canadian athletes are asking Calgary not to quit on a bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Calgary city council is expected to vote early next week on whether to continue exploring a bid.

Active and retired athletes who live in Calgary and nearby Canmore, Alta., are mobilizing with a social media campaign and a letter to council.

They don’t want work to stop on a potential bid until all the facts are known and the financial picture is clearer.

Calgary was the host city of the 1988 Winter Games.

Many of the athletes have trained and competed in venues still in use from those games.

The Canadian Press

