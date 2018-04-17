Avs and Predators series turns chippy heading into Game 4

DENVER — So about that swipe P.K. Subban took at the speedy forward causing Nashville so much grief.

“Playoff hockey,” the Predators defenceman said a day after clocking Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon in the side of the head with his right glove. Once untangled, both were sent to the penalty box for holding during Colorado’s 5-3 win Monday.

“Do it again next game,” Subban said .

This series definitely took a step toward the chippy side as the top-seeded Predators lead 2-1 heading into Game 4 in Denver on Wednesday.

“We’re just getting to know each other, right?” Colorado defenceman Nikita Zadorov said. “It’s the playoffs. It’s always like that. It’s fun. They’re an experienced team that went to the final last season, and they know what to do to draw penalties. Sometimes after the whistle.”

On a play in the second period Monday, Mackinnon was skating along the boards when Subban poked at the puck with his stick in his left hand and then delivered a blow with his right. Subban tossed MacKinnon to the ice as teammates rushed in. Subban was booed by the raucous crowd the rest of the night.

“I just try to play hard,” Subban said. “I don’t really hear it anymore. It’s happened so much over my career. Just try to go out there and do my job, be an impactful player when I’m on the ice.”

Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog understands the heightened emotions this time of year. Even more so since the Avalanche haven’t been in post-season position since 2014.

“There’s a lot on the line,” Landeskog said. “If you’re not emotionally involved, it would be weird. You leave everything on the ice. That’s what we did. I’m sure they feel the same way on the other side.”

Subban relishes the physical nature of a series — and perhaps getting under the skin of an opposing forward or two.

“It’s easy to get into it when you know you’re going to hit somebody, when you know you have to finish all your checks,” Subban said. “Next game should be another physical one.”

So far, Colorado has scored the game’s first goal in each contest. What’s more, the Avs hold a 5-0 advantage in first-period scoring during the series.

That’s partly why Nashville went through a frenzied practice Tuesday, complete with some light checking.

“Today, there was a message behind it and some passion in our practice,” defenceman Ryan Ellis said. “It was great to see. Not only competing but making plays. We need that to translate into the game.”

Goaltender Pekka Rinne was sharp as well, turning back just about everything thrown at him during practice. That hasn’t been the case in a series where he’s given up 10 scores and has a 4.17 goals-against average. Rinne was taken out Monday with Colorado leading 4-0 after MacKinnon’s second goal of the game at 4:25 of the second period.

“For sure, yesterday was a disappointing night for all of us,” Rinne said. “We need to bounce back.”

Nashville coach Peter Laviolette isn’t that concerned with the psyche of his elite goaltender — or that of his team, which advanced to the Stanley Cup Final a season ago before losing to Pittsburgh.

“If we could’ve played at noon, they’d all want to play right away,” Laviolette said. “That’s the nature of competitive people.”

And that’s why Landeskog thinks the Avalanche will see a revamped Rinne on Wednesday.

“He’s a real good goaltender and made it tough on us all series long really,” Landeskog said. “I’m sure he’s going to want to come back and have a good game.”

NOTES: Colorado D Samuel Girard practiced Tuesday while wearing a non-contact jersey. He’s day-to-day, coach Jared Bednar said.

Previous story
Maple Leafs forward Tomas Plekanec shows up in Game 3 win against Boston
Next story
Wild lose Parise for multiple weeks to broken sternum

Just Posted

Stettler murder victim remembered as devoted husband

To call James Hulkovich a devoted husband would be an understatement. His… Continue reading

Historic Mirror library building purchased

Building was once a rural schoolhouse

WATCH: Demand continues to rise for Red Deer food bank

A food drive across the southern part of Red Deer comes at… Continue reading

Man charged for Innisfail armed robbery, police looking for two more suspects

A Central Alberta man was charged for an armed robbery at an… Continue reading

Central Middle School students created a customized table for Ellen DeGeneres

Sawing For Schools Club next aims to grow produce in the classroom

Watch: Above average snow in April in Red Deer so far

A wet white blanket of snow covered the city of Red Deer… Continue reading

Former first lady Barbara Bush dies at age 92

HOUSTON — Barbara Bush, the snowy-haired first lady whose plainspoken manner and… Continue reading

Watch: Starbucks to close more than 8,000 stores for racial-bias education on May 29

PHILADELPHIA - Starbucks will close more than 8,000 U.S. stores for an… Continue reading

Watch: Above average snow in April in Red Deer so far

A wet white blanket of snow covered the city of Red Deer… Continue reading

Canadian singer Jann Arden quoted in new James Comey book

TORONTO — Canadian singer Jann Arden has always had a realistic outlook… Continue reading

Red Deer-Mountain View MP to host town hall in Bowden to discuss rural crime, marijuana legislation

Though crime will be at the centre of an upcoming town hall,… Continue reading

Is Canada losing its love for Tim Hortons?

One-third of Canadians say they think less of the franchise, poll says

Trudeau addresses France’s National Assembly, touts progressive common ground

PARIS — With trademark rhetorical flourish, Justin Trudeau delivered a message of… Continue reading

Blood stain analyst testifies about the gruesome scene at Johnston’s home

HALIFAX — A Halifax jury has heard from a blood stain pattern… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month