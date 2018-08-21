B.C. Lions agree to contract with linebacker Micah Awe

VANCOUER, B.C. — Micah Awe is heading back to the B.C. Lions.

The team announced Monday that it has agreed to terms on a contract with the six-foot, 220-pound linebacker.

Awe spent the 2017 campaign with the Lions, appearing in 18 regular season games — getting the starting nod in the final nine — and collecting 54 tackles along the way.

The 24-year-old was released by the club in January to pursue an opportunity in the NFL. He signed a reserve/future contract with the New York Jets.

But he was waived by the Jets at the end of April.

“Micah reached out to the club about the possibility of a return and we’re very pleased to have him back,” said Lions general manager Ed Hervey.

“As a free agent who had a very impressive CFL debut last year, he had the opportunity to potentially sign with any club in the league and I believe his desire to return to the Lions speaks to the culture we are building here in B.C.”

Previous story
Estrada’s focused on playing for Jays as trade deadline approaches Toronto wins
Next story
Usain Bolt trains for 1st time with Central Coast Mariners

Just Posted

Updated Red Deer smoke free bylaw to ban smoking cannabis in public

Smoke Free Bylaw returns to Red Deer city council Sept. 4

Red Deer city council considers new business licence bylaw

All businesses operating in the City of Red Deer will require a… Continue reading

Saskatchewan farmer’s death triggers emotional harvest of love and respect

MILESTONE, Sask. — Volunteers have rallied to harvest the large wheat crop… Continue reading

Councillors want to represent Red Deer at AUMA

City council approves endorsement

Penhold climber’s death a reminder of the dangers of scrambling

He never returned from his Mount Smuts attempt on Aug. 12.

WATCH: Medicine River Wildlife Centre opens new playground

The grand opening of the playground was Saturday morning

Animal crackers break out of their cages

After more than a century behind bars, the beasts on boxes of… Continue reading

Alligator kills woman trying to protect her dog at resort

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A woman who often walked her dog… Continue reading

Patients redirected as water leak shuts down Edmonton hospital’s emergency room

EDMONTON — Ambulances are being redirected to other hospitals after a water… Continue reading

Parks Canada moves second bison bull that wandered out of Banff National Park

BANFF — Parks Canada says a second bison bull that wandered out… Continue reading

Lottery for parent sponsorship to be replaced, more applications to be accepted

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government is scrapping an unpopular lottery system for… Continue reading

Air Canada-led consortium signs deal to buy Aeroplan program from Aimia

TORONTO — A consortium led by Air Canada has reached a deal… Continue reading

Scheer going to India to ‘repair’ relationship after ‘disastrous’ Trudeau trip

OTTAWA — Six months after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s foreign policy prowess… Continue reading

Police chiefs want new data-sharing treaty with U.S. as privacy questions linger

OTTAWA — Canada’s police chiefs are pressing the Trudeau government to sign… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month