B.C. para-nordic men sweep podium for third time

B.C. skiers have remarkable week at River Bend Recreation Area

Team B.C.’s para-nordic men swept the podium for the third time in Thursday Canada Winter Games action.

“I’m incredibly proud about that,” said Ethan Hess, gold medallist in the five-km sitting race. “It was a really good team effort and we’ve had an amazing day.”

“I’m super proud to be from B.C. today,” said the Pemberton, B.C. native, who finishes his Games with three golds.

Hess was really pleased with how his day went. “It’s actually one of my best five-k finishes ever in (terms of) time.

“I felt really good out there.

Leo Samarelli added his third silver and Paul Finkbeiner his third bronze.

In the men’s standing event, Andy Lin, of Burnaby, B.C., won the men’s standing event, picking up his second gold of the Games.

Not thinking about medalling was a key to his performance, he said.

“This race, I didn’t really focus on how I was going to place. I just wanted to perform well, ski aggressively and pace myself well.

“I just felt really good, really powerful throughout the entire event.”

In the women’s five-km standing race, Cindy Morin, of Lévis, Que., picked up third gold medal of these games.

“Cindy was really great today,” said Morin’s guide Étienne Lavoie-Trudeau, who also translated for her. “We skied strategically and we passed other competitors in the first lap.

“After that, we just dug deep and worried about being faster on the second lap.”

Finishing second was Team B.C.’s Maya Jonas, who also picked up two bronze medals this week. Third went to Céline Kavanaugh, of Grand Falls, N.B., who also has two silvers in these Games.

In the sitting event, Team Quebec’s Lyne Marie Bilodeau won her third gold.

“My race was very good,” she said.

One the first of two 2.5-km laps she felt a little slow. “But on the second one I was going faster and it was a very good race for me.”

She was not expecting to finish her Games with three golds.

”I am so surprised and happy. I don’t have words,” she said.

Tanya Quesnel, of Sudbury, Ont. won her third silver and Kryztle Shewchuk, of Prince Albert, Sask., her third bronze.


