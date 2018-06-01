Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Adarius Bowman (12) celebrates his touchdown with fans during the first half of pre-season CFL action against the Edmonton Eskimos in Winnipeg Friday. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Backup QB Streveler leads Blue Bombers past Eskimos 33-13 in pre-season game

Blue Bombers 33 Eskimos 13

WINNIPEG — Backup quarterback Chris Streveler completed all 10 passes he attempted, including an 80-yard touchdown strike to receiver Myles White, as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the Edmonton Eskimos 33-13 on Friday in CFL exhibition action.

White, who has a visor on his helmet that reflects blue under the lights, caught a long pass from Streveler and ran the rest of the way to give Winnipeg a 29-13 lead at 10:39 of the third quarter.

Streveler went 10 of 10 on passes and gained 140 yards, finishing with one TD, no interceptions and a fumble.

Veteran receiver Adarius Bowman also hung on to a 15-yard TD pass in the end zone from Winnipeg starting QB Matt Nichols in his second go-round with the team.

Bowman played his second and third years in the league (2009 and ‘10) with Winnipeg before moving to Edmonton. He returned to the Bombers as a free-agent signing this off-season.

Winnipeg rookie running back Johnny Augustine ran 18 yards for another touchdown.

Bomber kicker Justin Medlock was good on field goals from 38 and 45 yards, while rookie Felix Menard-Briere booted field goals from 25 and 43 yards out. Medlock connected on a pair of converts and Menard-Briere missed one in Winnipeg’s first pre-season game in front of 23,034 fans at Investors Group Field.

Jordan Robinson took back a punt 98 yards for an Edmonton touchdown. Kicker Sean Whyte made field goals from 46 and 51 yards, but went wide on a 37-yard attempt. He was good on one convert. The Eskimos also conceded a punt single.

Edmonton left the majority of its starters at home, including quarterback Mike Reilly and running back C.J. Gable. Zach Kline and Danny O’Brien both had turns throwing the ball.

Bomber fans got a scare on the first play of the game, when Nichols was taken down hard on his first pass and appeared to be favouring an arm. He was briefly replaced by Alex Ross.

The series went two-and-out and turned worse when Robinson took Medlock’s punt 98 yards for the TD at 1:48.

Kline was dinged with an interception after receiver Scott MacDonnell bobbled the ball and Winnipeg defensive back Steven Clarke grabbed it. The turnover led to Bowman’s TD strike and a 7-7 score.

Winnipeg receiver A.J. Coney took Whyte’s missed field goal 50 yards out of the end zone, helping to set up Medlock’s 45-yarder at 4:42 of the second quarter for a 13-7 lead.

Augustine weaved his way into the end zone at 13:20 to give the Bombers a 20-10 lead at halftime.

Field goals by each team were followed up by White’s TD to boost Winnipeg’s lead to 29-13 after the third. Menard-Briere ended the game’s scoring with his 43-yarder with 25 seconds remaining.

Winnipeg finishes the pre-season next Friday in B.C. Edmonton had defeated Saskatchewan in its first exhibition game.

