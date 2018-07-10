Bantam AAA Braves finish busy week 4-1

Heath Hachkowski had a big weekend for the Red Deer Bantam AAA Braves. (File Photo by BYRON HACKETT/ Advocate Staff)

The Red Deer Bantam AAA Braves picked up four wins on the weekend as their season winds down in the Baseball Alberta League.

After returning home from a Long Weekend tournament in Kamloops when they finished 2-1-1, Red Deer was dominant against league competition.

Their only loss over the last week was 6-5 on July 5th against the Okotoks Dawgs Red. Gabe Simon went 2-for-3 at the plate scoring a pair of runs.

On July 7, the Braves topped Camrose 3-2 and 10-5 in a doubleheader on the road.

In the 3-2 win, Ben St. Pierre pitched six innings and struck out eight, while Simon earned the save. Only Brayden Harrington, Owen Harriott and Ben Hilts picked up hits in the victory.

In the 10-5 triumph, Heath Hachkowski went 4-for-4 on the bat with two RBI.

Harrington, Simon, Luis Gallardo, Ben Franz and Grayson Leuck had two hits each and all scored twice.

The Braves picked up their final two wins of the weekend, 9-6 and 2-1 over St. Albert.

Gallardo pitched six innings in the 9-6 victory and struck out six batters. Grayson Borchers went 1-for-2 and had three RBI, while Simon went 2-for-4 with two RBI.

In their final win of the weekend, Harrington struck out five and walked one in six innings of work. Turgeon earned the save.

Hammond was 2-for-3 including a double. St. Pierre and Leuck each had one RBI.

The Braves will play their next four games in Edmonton and Sherwood Park, before returning to Red Deer to wrap up league play on July 18.



