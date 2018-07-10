Heath Hachkowski had a big weekend for the Red Deer Bantam AAA Braves. (File Photo by BYRON HACKETT/ Advocate Staff)

Bantam AAA Braves finish busy week 4-1

The Red Deer Bantam AAA Braves picked up four wins on the weekend as their season winds down in the Baseball Alberta League.

After returning home from a Long Weekend tournament in Kamloops when they finished 2-1-1, Red Deer was dominant against league competition.

Their only loss over the last week was 6-5 on July 5th against the Okotoks Dawgs Red. Gabe Simon went 2-for-3 at the plate scoring a pair of runs.

On July 7, the Braves topped Camrose 3-2 and 10-5 in a doubleheader on the road.

In the 3-2 win, Ben St. Pierre pitched six innings and struck out eight, while Simon earned the save. Only Brayden Harrington, Owen Harriott and Ben Hilts picked up hits in the victory.

In the 10-5 triumph, Heath Hachkowski went 4-for-4 on the bat with two RBI.

Harrington, Simon, Luis Gallardo, Ben Franz and Grayson Leuck had two hits each and all scored twice.

The Braves picked up their final two wins of the weekend, 9-6 and 2-1 over St. Albert.

Gallardo pitched six innings in the 9-6 victory and struck out six batters. Grayson Borchers went 1-for-2 and had three RBI, while Simon went 2-for-4 with two RBI.

In their final win of the weekend, Harrington struck out five and walked one in six innings of work. Turgeon earned the save.

Hammond was 2-for-3 including a double. St. Pierre and Leuck each had one RBI.

The Braves will play their next four games in Edmonton and Sherwood Park, before returning to Red Deer to wrap up league play on July 18.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer runner finishes ninth at Sinister 7 ultramarathon

Just Posted

Many Red Deer-area businesses will miss Greyhound courier service

Shipments could be made to many rural locations

Red Deer’s Agora Campus awaits more high schools

Public and Francophone schools will eventually join St. Joseph Catholic school

Lacombe mulling smoking and cannabis regulations

First reading of a new smoking bylaw, which also covers cannabis consumption, passed on Monday

Pop-up pub part of new one-day event proposed for Sylvan Lake

Inflatable pub and other attractions planned for Bounce at the Beach on Aug. 18

Trucker charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash released on $1,000 bail

MELFORT, Sask. — A transport truck driver charged in a crash that… Continue reading

Red Deer runner finishes ninth at Sinister 7 ultramarathon

Brian McArthur was also second in the masters category

Stratford mayor encourages Justin Bieber to hold wedding in his hometown

TORONTO — Justin Bieber’s hometown of Stratford, Ont., is prepared to host… Continue reading

At some colleges, no need to be separated from a beloved pet

Leaving for college involves some difficult changes, and one of them can… Continue reading

Ponoka’s Chevi Rabbit hopes to break stigmas

The transgender human rights activist is getting back into her First Nations culture and pow wows

Montreal suburb passes summer-long ban on leaf blowers after heated debate

BEACONSFIELD, Que. — Tensions erupted in a Montreal suburb after councillors voted… Continue reading

‘Pothole Man’ on a mission to protect drivers in rural Newfoundland

TWILLINGATE, N.L. — For years, drivers along Newfoundland’s Road to the Isles… Continue reading

Winnipeg man who left mother on floor for 3 weeks before her death gets 3 month

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg man who left his 89-year-old mother on the… Continue reading

Parents of Humboldt Broncos player killed in crash sue truck driver, bus maker

REGINA — The family of one of the Humboldt Broncos players killed… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month