Grayson Leuck of the Red Deer Bantam AAA Braves pitched three innings in a winning cause on Saturday. (Photo contributed by Maria St. Pierre)

Bantam AAA Braves split weekend road trip

The Red Deer Bantam AAA Braves battled to salvage a split on a weekend trip to Calgary.

Red Deer fell 8-1 on Saturday morning to the Calgary Junior Dinos Black, but bounced back in a big way with an 8-3 win in the second game of a doubleheader. Their two games scheduled for Sunday were rained out.

In the 8-1 loss, only Owen Harriott and Josh Hilts picked up hits. Luis Gallardo pitched five innings, while Ben Franz and Heath Hachkowski each pitching an inning.

In the 8-3 Saturday afternoon, Kyle Belich led the way offensively with three hits and three RBI and Hachkowski also added two hits.

Grayson Leuck tossed three and a third innings and allowed only three runs. Gabe Simon pitched two and two thirds and struck out three while keeping the Dinos off the scoreboard. Adam Turgeon closed out the game with a clean final inning.

The Braves will play a makeup game on Tuesday in Calgary against Calgary Cubs Blue.

This season the Braves sit atop the Alberta Bantam AAA standings with a 14-4 record. They’ve scored 167 runs and only allowed 79.

They’ll be back at home on June 16 and 17, with a pair of games each day. Saturday they’ll host Fort McMurray Oil Giants at 12 p.m. and Lethbridge AAA at 6 p.m. Sunday, game times are 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.


