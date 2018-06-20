Bantam AAA Braves still among to teams after big weekend

Grayson Leuck had another strong weekend for the Red Deer Bantam AAA Braves. (Photo contributed by Maria St. Pierre)

The Red Deer Bantam AAA Braves brought out the bats in a big way at home on the weekend.

After losing the opener 8-4 to Lethbridge Saturday afternoon, they roared back with three straight victories.

They defeated Fort McMurray 14-2 in their first win on Saturday evening.

Grayson Leuck pitched four innings for the win, allowing only two runs and two hits while striking out six.

Brayden Harrington and Simon both had two hits and two RBI.

Dakota Clubine had three RBI, Ben St. Pierre and Josh Hilts each hit triples, and Greyson Borchers scored three runs.

In a 13-5 win over Fort McMurray Sunday, Owen Harriott struck out nine in just three and two-thirds innings. Clubine, Luis Gallardo, Leuck, Heath Hachkowski and Hilts each had two hits.

Gallardo, Hachkowski, Borchers each earned two RBI.

In their third weekend win, Red Deer topped Lethbridge 8-5. Gallardo picked up the win with five strong innings and Gabe Simon earned the save.

Leuck went 2-for-2. Harrington stole three bases and hit a triple.

Red Deer will host a doubleheader Saturday at Great Chief Park against South Jasper Place. They will host another a doubleheader Sunday against SEEBA at Great Chief Park. Game times both days are 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.



