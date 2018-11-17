Bantam AAA Rebels defenceman Kaiden Ellertson celebrates his first goal of the afternoon in a 7-3 win over the Calgary Royals on Servus Arena on Saturday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Bantam AAA Rebels high-octane offence scores another big win

The Red Deer Bantam AAA Rebels are the top scoring team in the Alberta Bantam AAA Hockey League.

Through 13 games, the Rebels have 68 goals and only allowed 43, for a tidy 9-4-0 record.

All that, despite not having a player in the top 20 in league scoring.

They put their offensive prowess on display Saturday afternoon at Servus Arena, with a dominant 7-3 victory over the Calgary Royals.

“We’ve got a real high-skill group. Every one of our forwards can score and our d-men chip in with goals. We’re going to score goals, we just have to keep shoring up our d-zone then we’re going to be hard to beat,” said Rebels head coach Justin Jarmolicz.

Through 20 minutes, the Rebels actually trailed 3-2 but burst out for four goals in the second before Nate Danielson added his second of the game in the third.

“We do have a good team and they physically started to dominate. Our skating took over and they just couldn’t handle us down low and the boys played hard through it,” Jarmolicz said.

“We took some penalties in the first that cost us, we have to be a little bit better on the penalty kill and we’re going to be. They just need to start on time.”

Ty Daneault scored twice in the final four minutes of the second, while Talon Brigley, Kaiden Ellertson and Austin Corsiatto also found the score sheet. Corsiatto, with a goal and two assists, leads the Rebels with 19 points in 13 games.

The dynamic offensive attack is what has Rebels near the top of the league but their own zone is where the head coach believes they need to improve the most.

“Quicker passes coming out of our zone. We have to move the puck a little quicker. Recognize our man in front of the net and instead of trying to check the puck, we’re trying to check body,” Jarmolicz added.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Dylan Larkin scores in OT as Red Wings beat Devils 3-2
Next story
Raiders and Lightning both fall in high school football regional finals

Just Posted

Photos: Hundreds attend Red Deer Lights the Night

Cold weather didn’t stop people from enjoying holiday festivities

Day surgery available in Red Deer for mastectomy patients

Program adapted for Central Alberta

Backlog of irregular asylum claims has ballooned to over 28,000

OTTAWA — The backlog of asylum claims from irregular migrants awaiting a… Continue reading

Canada Post asks for halt to international shipments as parcel backlog grows

OTTAWA — Canada Post has asked its international partners to halt mail… Continue reading

Killer wildfire, bar shooting draw Trump to California

WASHINGTON — The killer wildfire in Northern California and the recent country-music… Continue reading

Trump visits as California struggles to locate 1,000 people

PARADISE, Calif. — President Donald Trump heads to Northern California on Saturday… Continue reading

UK leader fights back against critics amid Brexit upheaval

LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May fought back against critics of… Continue reading

Workers at Quebec-run liquor stores begin 3-day strike, shutting down most outlets

MONTREAL — A labour dispute that began with stickers on store windows… Continue reading

Trump’s heated rhetoric not in line with U.S. actions: American senators

HALIFAX — Two outspoken U.S. senators — one Republican and one Democrat… Continue reading

B.C. government to bring lower transgender surgery to the province

VANCOUVER — Gwen Haworth says she always knew her gender identity, even… Continue reading

Action needed to reverse Canada’s wildlife decline, conservationists say

MONTREAL — Canada may be known for its wide-open spaces and wildlife,… Continue reading

Vancouver lawyer who prosecuted Khmer Rouge leaders welcomes genocide verdict

OTTAWA — A Vancouver lawyer who helped prosecute two of the Khmer… Continue reading

Trade war between U.S., China shows no sign of abating amid tough talk at APEC

PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea — Leaders from the world’s two biggest… Continue reading

Most Read