Red Deer Bantam AAA Rebels captain Nate Danielson drives wide past Southeast Athletic Club Tigers defender Ethan Kinch on Sunday at Servus Arena in Alberta Bantam Hockey League play. The Rebels picked up a 4-2 win on the afternoon. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Bantam AAA Rebels split weekend homestand

The Red Deer Bantam AAA Rebels are still trying to find their footing in the Alberta Bantam Hockey League.

They started the regular season with a 5-4 loss to the Calgary Flames Saturday in the home opener at the Servus Arena. Sunday, they bounced back with a dominant 4-2 victory over the South East Athletic Club Tigers.

“We had a really hard effort. That’s what they needed. They realized how hard they have to work and they did a good job at that today,” head coach Justin Jarmolicz said.

“(Saturday) they were nervous, it was the home opener. We weren’t sharp from the goalie to the coaches. It just wasn’t our best night. We’ll be fine.”

Nash Bamford, Harrison Lodewyk and Nolan Larson all had second-period goals for Red Deer in the win Sunday. Riggs Ringdahl also added a first period tally for the home side.

In the 5-4 loss Saturday, Larson notched a hat trick and both Talon Brigley and Tyler MacKenzie had three assists.

Jarmolicz added that through the opening weekend, there was a lot to like about the way his team played but also plenty of room for improvement. He pointed to team speed and puck movement as the highlight for the group to start the year.

“The way we can move the puck with speed. We have a lot of talent on this team so we can move the puck and make plays in traffic and hit guys in holes,” he said.

“D-zone coverage and high guy in the offensive zone. All the little basics. Kids are going to make mistakes, we’ll just keep pushing them to do the right things. We just have to beat that drum and keep them positive.”


