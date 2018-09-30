Red Deer Bantam AAA Rebels captain Nate Danielson had one goal for the club on the weekend. (File photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Bantam AAA Rebels split weekend

Optimist Chiefs earn first win

The Red Deer Bantam AAA Rebels split a weekend road trip south in Alberta Bantam AAA Hockey League play.

In the weekend finale, they dropped a 6-5 game to the Calgary Bisons.

Red Deer held a 5-4 advantage after two periods, but the Bisons buried a pair in the third to earn the win. Kaiden Ellertson had two goals in the loss for the Rebels, while Chase Walker, Riggs Ringdahl and Nolan Larson all had goals. Kaden Toussaint had 18 saves in the defeat.

Red Deer picked up a 5-3 win Saturday over the Airdrie Xtreme on the strength of three power-play goals. Ty Daneault, Larson and Justice Christensen all scored on the power play. Nate Danielson and Ringdahl also added markers for the Rebels. Daneault, Jace Moffatt and Ringdahl were the three stars on the game.

The Red Deer Optimist Chiefs started the Alberta Midget AAA League season with a 3-2 loss at home Saturday to the Okotoks Oilers.

Okotoks opened the scoring in the first period, but the Chiefs responded with a pair of goals in the second. Sean Michalevich and Jace Paarup had the tallies. The Oilers added a pair of goals in the third to pull out the victory.

On Sunday, the Chiefs picked up their first win of the season. They downed the Calgary Royals 5-4. The Chiefs trailed 4-3 after 40, minutes but a pair of third-period goals powered them to victory. Jayden Henderson and Noah Danielson notched goals for Red Deer in the third. Brett Meerman, Danielson and Jackson Rider also had goals in the win. Logan Breen made 20 saves to earn the victory.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Local Sports Schedule Oct. 1- 8
Next story
WATCH: RDC Queens battle to 2-2 draw with Lakeland College Rustlers

Just Posted

Runners and walkers gather in Red Deer to beat cancer

CIBC Run for the Cure raises over $87,000

MADD Canada campaign comes to Red Deer schools

Exploring the consequences of impaired driving

Friends of Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre to benefit from Dance Off

2019 Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off is set for April 23

Garlic City Market returns

Raising money to rebuild Piper Creek Community Gardens’ barn

WATCH: Celebrating culture through dance in Red Deer

Red Deerians gathered to celebrate dance and culture this weekend. The Celebration… Continue reading

Updated: Alberta Opposition leaders address AUMA

United Conservative Party, Alberta Party and Liberal Party leaders made their pitches

Canada edged Nigeria for seventh place at FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup

SAN CRISTOBAL DE LA LAGUNA, Spain — Kia Nurse had 17 points… Continue reading

Hailie Deegan, 17, becomes 1st female winner in NASCAR K&N

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Seventeen-year-old Hailie Deegan used a bump-and-run on her teammate… Continue reading

Legendary Chicago blues guitarist Otis Rush dies at 84

CHICAGO — Legendary Chicago blues guitarist Otis Rush, whose passionate, jazz-tinged music… Continue reading

Alessia Cara named as halftime performer for ‘18 Grey Cup game in Edmonton

TORONTO — Canadian singer-songwriter Alessia Cara will perform at halftime of the… Continue reading

Back-to-back summers of smoke and fire stoke B.C. tourism industry fears

CALGARY — The smoke has cleared after the worst forest fire season… Continue reading

Potential Calgary 2026 Olympic bid stokes hope for more affordable housing

CALGARY — Affordable housing advocates are hopeful a potential Calgary 2026 Olympic… Continue reading

Quebec officials scramble after first confirmed case of fatal deer disease

MONTREAL — Officials in Quebec are banking on a massive cull of… Continue reading

Health agency says agreement reached with Walmart in Fort McMurray wildfire case

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — Alberta Health Services says it has reached an… Continue reading

Most Read