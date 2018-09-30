Bantam AAA Rebels split weekend

Red Deer Bantam AAA Rebels captain Nate Danielson had one goal for the club on the weekend. (File photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Red Deer Bantam AAA Rebels split a weekend road trip south in Alberta Bantam AAA Hockey League play.

In the weekend finale, they dropped a 6-5 game to the Calgary Bisons.

Red Deer held a 5-4 advantage after two periods, but the Bisons buried a pair in the third to earn the win. Kaiden Ellertson had two goals in the loss for the Rebels, while Chase Walker, Riggs Ringdahl and Nolan Larson all had goals. Kaden Toussaint had 18 saves in the defeat.

Red Deer picked up a 5-3 win Saturday over the Airdrie Xtreme on the strength of three power-play goals. Ty Daneault, Larson and Justice Christensen all scored on the power play. Nate Danielson and Ringdahl also added markers for the Rebels. Daneault, Jace Moffatt and Ringdahl were the three stars on the game.

The Red Deer Optimist Chiefs started the Alberta Midget AAA League season with a 3-2 loss at home Saturday to the Okotoks Oilers.

Okotoks opened the scoring in the first period, but the Chiefs responded with a pair of goals in the second. Sean Michalevich and Jace Paarup had the tallies. The Oilers added a pair of goals in the third to pull out the victory.

On Sunday, the Chiefs picked up their first win of the season. They downed the Calgary Royals 5-4. The Chiefs trailed 4-3 after 40, minutes but a pair of third-period goals powered them to victory. Jayden Henderson and Noah Danielson notched goals for Red Deer in the third. Brett Meerman, Danielson and Jackson Rider also had goals in the win. Logan Breen made 20 saves to earn the victory.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter