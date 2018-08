Baseball Alberta’s AA Tier 2 Bantam AA Provincials were this past weekend in Drayton Valley

The Red Deer Mr. Suds Bantam AA Braves won silver at the Baseball Alberta Tier 2 Bantam AA Provincials this past weekend in Drayton Valley. (Contributed photo)

A Red Deer baseball team won silver at Baseball Alberta’s Tier 2 Bantam AA Provincials this past weekend in Drayton Valley.

The Red Deer Mr. Suds Bantam AA Braves started the tournament by going 1-1 in round-robin games. The team then went on to defeat the Wainwright Nationals 10-8 in the semi-final game.

The Braves were defeated by the Calgary Bandits 7-9 in the gold medal game.



