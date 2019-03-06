Bantam Rebels knock off SEAC Tigers, advance in AMBHL playoffs

The Red Deer Bantam AAA Rebels are on an unprecedented roll.

After a dominant Alberta Major Bantam AAA League season in which they finished 25-4-4 in the Ram South Division, they’ve also been unstoppable in the playoffs.

Red Deer, who hasn’t lost a league game since Nov. 2, ousted the Lethbridge Golden Hawks in the opening round with back-to-back shutouts.

They proceeded to knock off the South East Athletic Club Tigers in a best-of-three division final.

The Bantam Rebels won the opener of the series 3-1 Sunday, then eliminated the Tigers with a tight 4-3 win Tuesday in Medicine Hat.

Tied 3-3 in the third period Tuesday, Chase Walker beat Tigers goalie Kaiden Morin to put Red Deer up 4-3 with 2:16 left in the game.

Nate Danielson, Ty Daneault and Nash Bamford scored second-period tallies and Kaden Toussaint made 25 saves in the win.

With the win, Red Deer advanced to the AMBHL Regional Finals.


