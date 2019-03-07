A Barbie will be made in the likeness of Canadian figure skating star Tessa Virtue. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Barbie announces Tessa Virtue doll as part of ‘Role Models’ series

Canadian figure skating star Tessa Virtue is getting a Barbie made in her likeness.

Virtue joins the iconic line of toy dolls as part of Barbie’s “Role Models” series.

Virtue’s doll features the red dress she wore in the free dance at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. Virtue and partner Scott Moir won their second Olympic ice dance gold in the event.

“SO EXCITED & HONOURED to be part of it,” Virtue tweeted Wednesday. “More to come, need to collect my emotions first.”

Virtue and Moir ended the Pyeongchang Games as the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history with three gold and two silver medals and were named The Canadian Press team of the year for 2018.

The Barbie website calls Virtue “one-half of a team known for their legendary elegance, athleticism, innovation, and their unparalleled ability to skate in unison.”

“The Barbie role model program is Mattel’s way of honouring women who are breaking boundaries to inspire the next generation of girls. Tessa, like other honourees, was chosen because through hard work, determination and dedication, she shows girls every day that you can be anything,” Lisa Perry, brand manager for Mattel Canada, said in a statement.

The “Role Model” dolls are part of Barbie’s 60th anniversary and International Women’s Day.

Others who have been a part of the series include tennis player Naomi Osaka, aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart, model Ashley Graham, movie director Ava Duvernay and journalist Ita Buttrose.

