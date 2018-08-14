Barrett & Co. delight crowd at Duke’s practice ahead of game vs. Ryerson

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — A couple hundred sets of eyes were on R.J. Barrett on Tuesday morning when the Duke rookie and Canadian basketball phenom started his run from the far end of the court.

The 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., leapt from just inside the free-throw line to throw down a huge dunk, and the fans, most wearing Blue Devils paraphernalia, erupted in delighted roar.

But fellow rookie Zion Williamson then followed up Barrett’s effort with a jaw-dropping dunk from outside the free throw line.

“He’s ridiculous, I don’t understand,” Barrett said of Williamson. ”He’s my roommate so we talk a lot, we’re together all the time, so it’s becoming less … naw, I can’t say that, every time he steps on the court I’m like ‘This guy is crazy.’ So I try to keep up with him.”

Duke’s faithful were treated to a showcase from two of basketball’s brightest young stars as the Blue Devils practised at Paramount Fine Foods Centre (formerly The Hershey Centre) on the eve of their soldout pre-season game against the Ryerson Rams.

Barrett is the presumptive No. 1 pick in the NBA draft next spring, and ESPN’s top-ranked player in this freshman class. And his teammates Williamson and Cam Reddish are ranked Nos. 2 and 3 in what’s considered one of the most talented collection of freshmen in recent history.

Williamson is intriguing because of an extraordinary athleticism that belies his size. He’s a monstrous six foot six and 280 pounds, but set the school record in the vertical jump at team testing, leaping 45 inches. Vince Carter’s best was 43. A photo of Canadian Andrew Wiggins ahead of the 2014 draft showed him hitting 44 inches.

The six-foot-eight Barrett said sharing the spotlight with a couple of other superstars on the rise has helped him ease into his new high-profile role in one of the NCAA’s most storied programs.

“It’s great, I always played with high-level competition my whole life, but to be on a team with Zion, Cam, Tre (Jones), guys of that calibre, we all kind of get it, we’re all kind of going through the same thing so it’s great to have guys like that to help you out,” Barrett said. “We can all relate to each other, we all have a great time.”

The couple of hundred Duke alumni that took in Tuesday’s practice had a great time as well, treated to a two-hour practice. Barrett and Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski lingered after practice to sign autographs and pose for selfies.

The Blue Devils face a Ryerson team Wednesday night that finished second in USports’ Final Eight last season, knocking off the perennial champion Carleton Ravens in the semifinals.

“What an exciting opportunity and test for our guys to play an iconic program with a legendary coach which features one of the great Canadian youth players of all time,” Ryerson head coach Roy Rana said. “It will be a special moment in our program’s evolution.”

The game marks a rare time Barrett and Rana have been on opposite ends of the floor. The teenager led Canada’s U19 team, coached by Rana, to a historic gold medal at the 2017 world championships in Egypt.

“I know how (Rana) coaches, so I guess I have an advantage against him,” Barrett said with a laugh.

Duke is on its first international tour in more than a decade due to Krzyzewski’s commitments withe U.S. national team. He said the trip is as much about team-building as basketball plays. Duke took a boat cruise on Lake Ontario on Monday night.

He said his staff hadn’t reviewed tape of any of their Canadian opponents, but that “we respect everybody.

“We haven’t played so our guys will be nervous and excited. We are going to try and play everybody too. We are not in regular season conditioning. We don’t have a whole system in. We are just going to see how hard we can play with the lights on and in front of a crowd,” Krzyzewski said.

“We are going to have a great crowd. They have done an unbelievable job of branding the events … it will be a neat environment and maybe we will see something in our kids or in an individual kid that we wouldn’t have seen if he were just in summer school.”

Previous story
Canadian Little Leaguers missing key player because of immigration concerns
Next story
Young Guns: Canadian teenagers shining on several sporting stages

Just Posted

Men posing as repo men attempt to steal vehicle in Red Deer County

Two men attempted to steal a utility vehicle from a Red Deer… Continue reading

Red Deerian spreads kindness with one card at a time

One Red Deerian wants to combat bullying by spreading kindness in the… Continue reading

Bowden baby in need of surgery

“Help for Alexis” Go Fund Me account

PHOTO: First Rider bus safety in Red Deer

Central Alberta students learned bus safety in the Notre Dame High School… Continue reading

Rocky Mountain House unveils new street name honouring First World War veteran

49 Street will now be known as R. L. Zengel Street

WATCH: Annual Family Picnic at Central Spray and Play

Blue Grass Sod Farms Ltd. held the Annual Family Picnic at the… Continue reading

Woman has finger ripped off at West Edmonton Mall waterslide

SASKATOON — A Saskatchewan woman says she lost a finger after her… Continue reading

Uncertainty looms over Canada’s cannabis tourism, but ambitions are high

TORONTO — Longtime marijuana advocate Neev Tapiero is ready for the cannabis-driven… Continue reading

Feds mulling safeguards to prevent ‘surge’ of cheap steel imports into Canada

OTTAWA — The federal government extended an olive branch of sorts to… Continue reading

Ontario govt caps off summer session by passing bill to cut Toronto council size

TORONTO — The Ontario government passed a controversial bill to slash the… Continue reading

Updated:Italian bridge collapse sends cars plunging, killing 26

MILAN — A 51-year-old highway bridge in the Italian port city of… Continue reading

Saudi Arabia spat affecting Canadians embarking on hajj, community members say

TORONTO — Members of Canada’s Muslim community say recent tensions between Ottawa… Continue reading

Tug carrying up to 22,000 litres of fuel capsizes in Fraser River off Vancouver

VANCOUVER — The smell of diesel filled the air as crews worked… Continue reading

Nebraska executes first inmate using fentanyl

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska carried out its first execution in more than… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month