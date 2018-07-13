Baseball Alberta announce Provincial tournament hosts for 2018

The baseball season is winding down in Alberta and Friday locations were announced for provincial championships in various divisions.

In the Mosquito ‘A’ division, Clive will host the Tier IV Provincials next weekend from July 20-22. Tier I teams will travel to Coronation and Tier III teams will be off to Slave Lake.

The Tier I Mosquito AA division will play in Parkland from Aug. 3-5, and Tier III teams in Bonnyville. Other Mosquito AA divisions will play July 27-29 with Tier IV in Sherwood Park, Tier VI in Rocky Mountain House and Tier VII in Grande Prairie.

Red Deer will play host to the Pee Wee AA Tier VI Provincials from Aug. 3-5 and Olds will have the Tier I division.

Pee Wee AAA has a provincial qualifier in Fort McMurray from July 27-29 before provincials in Parkland from Aug. 3-5.

In the Bantam AA division, Tier I teams will be in Grande Prarie and Tier III in Sherwood Park on Aug. 3-5. Tier V will be in St. Albert, Tier VI in Barrhead and Tier VII in Rocky Mountain House all from July 27-29.

Bantam AAA Tier I Provincials are in Okotoks from Aug. 3-5 and Tier II will be in South Jasper Place July 27-29.

Miget AA Tier I Provincials are in Red Deer from Aug. 3-5, with Tier III being played in Blackfalds on the same weekend. Tier V is in Trochu July 27-29 and Tier VI in Fort McLeod.

Midget AAA Tier I Provincials are Aug. 3-5 in St. Albert and Tier II players are in Okotoks from July 27-29.

For Junior AAA Tier I Provincials, players will travel to Innisfail from Aug. 4-6.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter