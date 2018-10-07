Bayern forgets league troubles with beers at Oktoberfest

MUNICH — Bayern Munich’s players and coach temporarily put aside their problems on the field to visit the annual Oktoberfest celebrations on Sunday.

Wearing traditional leather trousers, players posed for photographs with their families, with women dressed in the dirndl dresses of the region.

Bayern coach Niko Kovac posed with chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge holding giant mugs of beer, but Kovac looked preoccupied with his job reportedly on the line ahead of the international break.

Bayern lost 3-0 at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday, stretching its winless run to four games. Kovac’s team, which started the season with seven wins across all competitions, is four points behind Borussia Dortmund after seven rounds of the Bundesliga.

While Rummenigge and club president Uli Hoeness have declined to comment, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic appeared to defend the coach on Saturday.

“We have to get out of here again. We’ll only do that if we pull back together again,” Salihamidzic said.

Previous story
Rebels hand Prince Albert Raiders first loss in thriller

Just Posted

Four arrested in Rimbey

Three men and one woman were arrested in Rimbey after a search… Continue reading

WATCH: The magic of Harry Potter in Red Deer

The magical world of Harry Potter is taking over downtown Red Deer… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Last Red Deer Market of 2018

The final Red Deer Market of 2018 was Saturday in front of… Continue reading

Drive-by shooting in Rocky Mountain House, police say

Rocky Mountain House RCMP are investigating an alleged drive-by shooting Friday night.… Continue reading

Rocky Mountain House RCMP locate stranded youths

Rocky Mountain House RCMP with search and rescue saved two youths who… Continue reading

Video: Queens test bench in loss to The King’s University Eagles

Early in the basketball season is the time for experiments and Thursday… Continue reading

No Columbus Day in Columbus: City to honour veterans instead

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The largest city named for Christopher Columbus has called… Continue reading

Man charged with kidnapping boy after girl found safe in Amber Alert

EDMONTON — A man faces charges that include kidnapping with a firearm… Continue reading

Team addresses thorny ethical issues raised by genomic sequencing

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Genome sequencing offers patients the potential of speedier,… Continue reading

First Nations look to secure a piece of the cannabis pie ahead of legalization

KAHNAWAKE, Que. — Just upriver from downtown Montreal, the Kahnawake First Nation… Continue reading

Caucus caught off guard by Pallister’s carbon tax decision: CP source

WINNIPEG — Brian Pallister’s abrupt about-face on a carbon tax came after… Continue reading

Kavanaugh confirmed: Senate OKs Supreme Court nominee

WASHINGTON — The bitterly polarized U.S. Senate narrowly confirmed Brett Kavanaugh on… Continue reading

Portugal PM defends Ronaldo amid rape accusation

LISBON, Portugal — Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa has spoken out in… Continue reading

Palmieri, Zajac help Devils beat Oilers in Sweden

GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Kyle Palmieri, Travis Zajac and the New Jersey Devils… Continue reading

Most Read