Bears-Ravens open NFL preseason in Hall of Fame game

CANTON, Ohio — Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher, two of the NFL’s greatest linebackers, enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame this week. When their teams meet in Thursday night’s preseason opener, the game could very well honour them by being a defensive battle.

On one hand, the Chicago Bears are installing a new offence under first-year coach Matt Nagy. On the other side, few if any of the Baltimore Ravens’ starters at the offensive skill positions are likely to get much action.

So if this winds up 10-9 or something similar, well, the smiles on the faces of Lewis and Urlacher might get a bit broader.

Nagy has a second-year quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky, who will be taking his first major steps running the new scheme Nagy brought from Kansas City. He seems unconcerned that the second overall pick in the 2017 draft will be overmatched — even though Trubisky has been an interception machine in practices.

“Our guys have picked up everything that we’ve asked them to do,” Nagy said. “There have been mistakes, but they’re way ahead of the learning curve. So that’s exciting and it tells me that once we get to the regular season we can do more than I initially thought. But we will be growing throughout the season.”

And the preseason.

As for the Ravens, don’t look for Joe Flacco in this one. The Hall of Fame game is an extra exhibition outing for the participants, and provides an opportunity for Baltimore coach John Harbaugh and his staff to look at first-round draft pick Lamar Jackson and veteran Robert Griffin III , who is attempting a comeback after not playing last year.

“We have that set,” Harbaugh said of the QB plans for Thursday night. “I never really talk about that. We just go do it. But we have the quarterback rotation set, and then we’ll organize the rest of it … There’ll be some guys who won’t play in that game, probably you might guess the guys who haven’t practiced as much that first week.”

Some other things to watch in the Hall of Fame game:

A FIFTH GAME

The extra preseason contest usually gives low draftees, non-draftees and guys trying to catch on an additional chance to show their stuff. This isn’t much different from the final exhibition game, when starters generally sit and others get a last chance to make a roster.

“When you have that extra game, the benefit is it gives you more reps for your players,” Nagy said. “The negative is there’s health risks, right? So people can get hurt. There’s a fine balance of both of those and being able to understand which way you want to go, and right now I feel like our plan as a coaching staff for who we want to play and don’t want to play, I feel really good about it.”

O-LINE QUESTIONS

Both teams have to find answers regarding their blockers. Baltimore has one of the best in the league in right guard Marshal Yanda, but he’s coming off an injury-ravaged 2017 in which he made it into two games.

“That’s why they call it training camp,” Ravens OL coach Joe D’Alessandris said. “You have an idea of who are going to be your so-called projected players and starters, but that could change overnight. The same thing could happen during the season.”

Considering how stationary Flacco can be, Baltimore needs to solve the offensive line issues quickly if he is its starter.

Trubisky at least can move around, and there’s no question he will be the Bears’ first-stringer. Guard Kyle Long’s assortment of health issues doesn’t help in the quest to solidify the line.

HOMECOMING

This is sort of a homecoming for Trubisky. He played at North Carolina but is from this area (Mentor, Ohio).

“I’m excited. The Hall of Fame game is a great opportunity for this team, and it’s a unique place to place,” he said. “Just going back to the Hall of Fame, I’ll have some family coming to the game. It’ll be great to see some family, and it’s an exciting time for this team.”

NATIONAL ANTHEM

With the NFL’s new policy on protocol during the national anthem in limbo as both the league and union discuss it, nothing really has changed from last season. Demonstrations by the players aimed toward awareness of social injustice could occur Thursday night.

BETTING LINE

With legal betting on NFL games in some states, there actually is a line on this game: Baltimore by 2 1/2 points. How the oddsmakers got there is anyone’s guess considering there are 90 players on each roster and many of them will get on the field.

Previous story
Ailing Adam Hadwin plans to return for next week’s PGA Championship

Just Posted

Alberta mom served cleaning solution instead of latte, McDonald’s says sorry

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A southern Alberta mother who is pregnant with her… Continue reading

Art and harmony offered at Red Deer’s First Friday

Gallery exhibits open later on Aug. 3

Citing competitiveness pressures, feds ease carbon tax thresholds

OTTAWA — Bowing to concerns about international competitiveness, the Trudeau government is… Continue reading

VIDEO: Advocates rally against woman who had eight dogs in Alberta hotel room

Karin, Catherine Adams have been caught with pets this year, breaching 20-year ban on owning animals

Facebook finds ‘sophisticated’ efforts to disrupt elections

NEW YORK — Facebook elevated concerns about election interference Tuesday, announcing that… Continue reading

WATCH: Staying cool in Red Deer when the sun is out

Looking to beat the summer heat, families went to the Blue Gass… Continue reading

Alberta woman killed in motorcycle crash on B.C. highway

Police investigating why rider lost control

Woman accused in fatal drugstore stabbing has case put over to next month

TORONTO — The case of a woman accused of murder in a… Continue reading

Man faces charges for making and selling fake transit passes in Calgary

Calgary police have charged a man after a lengthy investigation led to… Continue reading

Man charged with murders of three people in Calgary, bodies found in two homes

CALGARY — Police in Calgary have charged a man with killing three… Continue reading

Blue Grass Sod Farms to host family picnic at Red Deer spray park

Blue Grass Sod Farms is hosting its annual family picnic at the… Continue reading

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Red Deer, Central Alberta

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Red Deer and wide… Continue reading

Three dead in two Alberta collisions hours apart

Separate highway accidents just hours apart in Alberta have left three people… Continue reading

Brookfield Infrastructure buying Enercare in friendly deal valued at $4.3B

TORONTO — Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has made a $4.3-billion friendly takeover offer… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month