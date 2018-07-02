Belgium beats Japan to reach World Cup quarterfinals

Belgium 3 Japan 2

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia — Jan Vertonghen started Belgium’s comeback with a wild, looping header and Nacer Chadli capped it by finishing off a 10-second, end-to-end attack in the final moments.

It added up to a 3-2 victory over Japan on Monday that gave the Belgians a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals for the second straight tournament.

Trailing 2-0, Vertonghen scored with a header in the 69th minute that appeared to be a cross but somehow dropped in under the bar. Substitute Marouane Fellaini headed in another from Eden Hazard’s cross in the 74th.

Chadli, who came on as a substitute in the 65th, decided it with virtually the last kick of the game in the fourth minute of injury time.

Belgium goalkeeper Thibault Courtois grabbed a corner kick and rolled the ball to Kevin De Bruyne, who dribbled to the top of the centre circle and passed to Thomas Meunier on the right. Meunier one-timed the ball across the area and Romelu Lukaku let it roll by for Chadli to tap in with his left foot from 7 yards.

Belgium is the first team to overturn a two-goal deficit in a World Cup knockout match since West Germany beat England in extra time at the 1970 tournament. The last team do it in regulation was when Portugal beat North Korea in the 1966 quarterfinals.

“It’s a test of character. It’s a test of the team,” Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said. “You have to see how the substitutes react, how the whole team reacts.”

Belgium will next face five-time champion Brazil in the quarterfinals on Friday in Kazan.

Japan led through early second-half goals by Genki Haraguchi and Takashi Inui, but they couldn’t hold on.

“When we were up 2-0, I really wanted to score another goal and we did have opportunities,” Japan coach Akira Nishino said. “We were to some extent controlling the game, but Belgium upped their game when they had to.”

What was expected to be a mismatch ended up being a classic, partly because of Martinez’s decisions to send on Fellaini and Chadli as substitutes in the 65th minute.

“In football, sometimes you want to be perfect,” Martinez said. “In the World Cup and especially in the knockout stage, it’s about getting through.”

Belgium, which narrowly avoided joining Germany, Argentina, Spain and Portugal as big-name eliminations, won all three of its group matches and scored a tournament-leading nine goals at that stage.

Japan narrowly scraped through, advancing ahead of Senegal because it had fewer yellow cards.

The Japanese have now lost in the round of 16 three times without ever reaching the quarterfinals.

“It wasn’t the players,” Nishino said. “Maybe it was me who lost control of the game.”

Previous story
Russia defeats Spain in shootout at World Cup
Next story
Neymar leads Brazil into World Cup quarterfinals

Just Posted

No winners in trade war: Central Alberta experts

Canada and the United States are officially in a trade war with… Continue reading

Red Deerians build motorcycle and win first place in Calgary show

The motorcycle has a “clean rat rod build” look

PM addresses groping allegation, says he doesn’t recall ‘negative interactions’

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he does not remember any… Continue reading

Trudeau’s Regina visit doesn’t include Indigenous protest at legislature

REGINA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government continues to “engage… Continue reading

We need to be paying attention to older immigrant children, too

When Jonathan Murillo Zapata stepped off the plane at Dulles Airport, he… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deerians celebrate Canada’s 151st birthday

“It makes you feel grateful to be living here in this wonderful country”

No winners in trade war: Central Alberta experts

Canada and the United States are officially in a trade war with… Continue reading

World Cup players juggle national team and fatherhood

MOSCOW — Having a baby is even more important than playing in… Continue reading

IOC commits hundreds of millions to 2026 host city, Calgary mulling bid

CALGARY — The International Olympic Committee has committed to contributing US$925 million… Continue reading

Trump: WTO needs to change ways or US will do ‘something’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is warning the World Trade Organization that… Continue reading

Annie Lennox made honorary chancellor at Scottish university

LONDON — Singer-songwriter Annie Lennox has been made chancellor of Scotland’s Glasgow… Continue reading

Things to know about abortion and the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — Abortion rights is emerging as a litmus test for the… Continue reading

Wildlife scientists warn about possible trichomonosis cases in N.S., N.B.

HALIFAX — Scientists say they’ve received about 10 unconfirmed reports of a… Continue reading

Harvey Weinstein accused of forcible sex act by a 3rd woman

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein was charged with a sex crime against… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month