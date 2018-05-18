Benefactor sends Canada goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe to Champions League final

Canadian international goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe is heading to the Champions League final in Kyiv, thanks to a benefactor.

DAZN, a sports streaming service that counts Canada as one of its markets, offered Labbe a free trip to Ukraine to show its support for the goalkeeper after she was denied a chance to play for the Calgary Foothills FC men’s team in the PDL (Premier Development League).

The PDL, a feeder circuit sponsored by United Soccer Leagues, said Labbe was ineligible because it is a gender-based league.

Labbe said she initially thought it was a joke when DAZN offered her the trip for two to see the Champions League women’s final between Wolfsburg and Lyon on May 24 at the Valeriy Lobanovskiy Dynamo Stadium and the men’s final between Real Madrid and Liverpool on May 26 at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium.

Now her overwhelming emotion is gratitude for a “once-in-a-lifetime” trip.

“As an athlete that plays that sport it’s an opportunity for me to be inspired and it’s something that all soccer players dream of either playing in or being able to see it some day,” she said in an interview. “So for me to be able to see both the women’s and the men’s final is an absolute dream.

The 31-year-old from Stony Plain, Alta., and her partner Georgia Simmerling, a Canadian track cyclist and former national team skier, leave Tuesday.

Labbe has earned 50 caps for Canada and helped the women’s team win Olympic bronze in Rio in 2016. She had been looking for a place to play since parting ways with the National Women’s Soccer League’s Washington Spirit earlier this year.

She said while the PDL decision to bar her from playing was “a shock,” she believes things happen for a reason. Now she says she is entertaining offers from several women’s teams in Europe.

“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunities that are coming my way now and taking advantage of them fully,” she said.

Labbe says she should know her next team in the near future.

In Kyiv she will get to see Canadian teammate Kadeisha Buchanan, a star defender who plays for Lyon.

“I’ve already sent her a message and let her know I’ll be there,” said Labbe. “It’s pretty cool to go see (the final) and watch one of teammates and friends play in it. It’ll be pretty amazing to do that and support her.”

Simmerling is on the mend after breaking both legs in a January crash at a ski-cross World Cup event at Nakiska, Alta.

“I couldn’t think of anyone better to share this experience with,” said Labbe. “For her going through what she’s going through now with her sport and her injuries, I think it’s an incredible opportunity for her to be inspired in her own way as well.”

Previous story
Assistant GM Craig Heisinger is a bridge between first and second Winnipeg Jets
Next story
Oakland defeats Toronto 3-1 to send the Blue Jays below the .500 mark

Just Posted

WATCH: Four Maskwacis Cree First Nations get local control of education

Landmark signing ceremony held with federal government

Rimbey RCMP seek hotel theft suspect

Man took cash from safe at the Rimbey Motor Inn on May 1

Teen held in Texas attack is said to have used father’s guns

SANTA FE, Texas — The Texas student charged in the school shooting… Continue reading

Hunting Hills students celebrate graduation

The grad ceremony was held at the ENMAX Centrium Friday in Red Deer

Update: Gunman opens fire in Texas high school, killing 10 people

SANTA FE, Texas — A 17-year-old carrying a shotgun and a revolver… Continue reading

Red Deer Legion prepares to downsize

Sale of legion building almost complete

Canadian royal watchers heartened by unusual wedding role for Prince Charles

An unconventional wedding entrance for an unconventional bride sits just fine with… Continue reading

Ontario’s teen royal wedding guest ready with ‘dream dress’

LONDON — Teenage royal wedding guest Faith Dickinson says she’s got her… Continue reading

Defence Department reports new delays in 10 major procurement projects

OTTAWA — The Defence Department is reporting fresh delays in 10 major… Continue reading

Washington police say DNA led to arrest for 1987 murders of Victoria couple

EVERETT, Wash. — Police in Washington state say new DNA technology led… Continue reading

Red Deer’s 43 Street closes starting Tuesday

A portion of 43 Street in Red Deer will be closed starting… Continue reading

Trudeau touts technological innovation, meets robots during MIT campus visit

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remembers asking his father why… Continue reading

Rimbey credit card frauds lead to arrest

RCMP arrested a man after allegedly committing credit card twice in the Central Alberta town

Rimbey airport on the market – again

The Rimbey Airport is back on the market. At least one potential… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month