Bethel-Thompson, Green and Jorden named CFL top performers for Week 8

Toronto quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson and receiver SJ Green and Calgary receiver Kamar Jorden are the CFL’s top performers for Week 8.

Bethel-Thompson impressed in his first career CFL start, throwing for 302 yards and four touchdowns in Toronto’s 42-41 comeback win over East Division-leading Ottawa on Thursday. He added another 54 yards on the ground in leading the Argonauts back from a 24-point deficit.

Thompson capped Toronto’s huge second half by engineering a last-minute drive that culminated in a 23-yard touchdown pass to Armanti Edwards with one second remaining.

Green emerged as one of Bethel-Thompson’s primary targets. The receiver amassed 134 receiving yards and scored two second-half touchdowns.

Jorden had a career-high 185 receiving yards and a touchdown as Calgary remained undefeated with a 27-18 win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday.