Toronto Blue Jays’ Randal Grichuk, left, scores on a double by Justin Smoak off Boston Red Sox’s Matt Barnes (32) during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Boston, Thursday, July 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Betts’ slam leads Red Sox past Blue Jays for 10th win in a row

Red Sox 6 Blue Jays 4

BOSTON — Mookie Betts fouled off seven pitches before hitting a grand slam that helped the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 on Thursday night, extending their winning streak to 10 games.

Betts added an RBI single in the seventh inning and went 2 for 4, increasing the top batting average in the majors to .352. He finished with five RBIs.

Boston has the longest current winning streak in the big leagues and hasn’t lost since getting routed by the Yankees 11-1 on July 1 in New York. At 66-29, the Red Sox are 37 games over .500 for the first time since 1949.

David Price (10-6) struck out eight over 6 2/3 innings for Boston, and Craig Kimbrel earned his 29th save.

Teoscar Hernandez hit a two-run homer in the first and Kendrys Morales had a solo homer for Toronto, which has lost four of five.

All-Star lefty J.A. Happ (10-6) started strong for Toronto, striking out six and holding Boston to two hits before running into trouble and some misfortune in the fourth. The Red Sox capitalized on a missed fly ball and a video review that erased what would have been the second out while scoring five runs — all unearned — before the inning ended.

Happ threw 46 pitches in the inning, 13 to Betts as he fouled off a string of five straight and caught a break when a popup bounced out of first baseman Justin Smoak’s glove after he ran it down in foul territory and attempted an over-the-shoulder catch. Betts worked Happ to a full count, then cleared the bases with a shot that sailed over the Green Monster.

Happ loaded the bases with a walk to No. 9 hitter Jackie Bradley Jr., who was batting .202. Happ also threw a wild pitch while walking Bradley in an inning that was extended when Boston successfully challenged a force at second on a fielder’s choice.

Price was booed loudly in the first after Hernandez’s two-run homer soared deep into the centre-field seats, but didn’t allow another run until Morales led off the seventh with another shot to centre that pulled the Blue Jays to 5-3. Price left to a standing ovation after allowing three runs and six hits.

Smoak hit an RBI double on a drive to centre in the eighth, when a fan in the front row interfered with the ball and Randal Grichuk scored to pull the Blue Jays to 6-4.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: 1B Steve Pearce exited after the second inning, when he was hit on the left ankle by a pitch from Happ. Pearce needed several minutes before going to first base and was replaced by Blake Swihart in the top of the third.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: LHP Ryan Borucki (0-1, 2.25 ERA) gets his fourth career start after a no-decision Sunday, when he held the New York Yankees to one run and seven hits over seven innings.

Red Sox: RHP Rick Porcello (11-3, 3.58) has won three of four starts and already matched his victory total from last season.

Previous story
Suwannapura leads after first round at LPGA Marathon Classic

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer’s Reading College mixes learning with fun to give students a promising future

Public school program at RDC helps Grade-two-ers catch up on literacy skills

Local artists chosen to design 2019 Canada Winter Games artwork

Dawn Detarando and Brian McArthur are excited to be chosen

Rocky Mountain House and Clearwater County election candidates drop legal bid for review of voting problems

Request for judicial review claimed that some people voted in both town and county elections

Horse euthanized after fracturing leg in chuckwagon races at Calgary Stampede

B.C. animal rights group says that 60 horses have died in the event since 1986

Updated: Peavey Mart donates $100,000 for cross-country ski trail lighting

Lighting expected to be ready by this winter and will be used for 2019 Canada Winter Games

WATCH: Bard on Bower starts summer run in Red Deer

Bard on Bower kicked off its summer run with one of William… Continue reading

Lloydminster man arrested in Sylvan Lake with stolen vehicle, trailer

A Lloydminster man faces property crime charges after Sylvan Lake Mounties arrested… Continue reading

Red Deer’s Bower Place preparing for Westerner Days kickoff pancake breakfast

Stacks and stacks of flapjacks will be flipped and served up in… Continue reading

Running with Rhyno: We’re all in it together

My battle scars are adding up. While I stared facedown in the… Continue reading

Spraying pesticides on your lawn won’t prevent ticks: N.S. chief medical officer

HALIFAX — As the number of reported Lyme disease cases in Canada… Continue reading

China says US companies should lobby Washington over trade

BEIJING — China tried to step up pressure on Washington in their… Continue reading

US inflation reaches 2.9 per cent in June, highest in 6 years

WASHINGTON — Consumer prices rose in June from a year earlier at… Continue reading

‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Roseanne’ among Emmy nomination hopefuls

LOS ANGELES — Blockbuster movies typically are snubbed by the Oscars, leaving… Continue reading

Lawyer: Stormy Daniels arrested at Ohio strip club

Porn actress Stormy Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip club and… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month