Blackfalds hockey player shortlisted for women’s U18 Team Alberta

Aryn Chambers has been shortlisted to the Alberta U18 women’s hockey team that will compete in the 2019 Canada Winter Games. The final roster will be decided in September. (Facebook photo)

One Red Deer hockey player has a chance to shine on home ice next February.

Aryn Chambers, who plays defence during the hockey season for the Midget AAA Red Deer Sutter Fund Chiefs, made the shortlist for U18 Team Alberta.

The team will compete in the 2019 Canada Winter Games, hosted in Red Deer.

She was one of 28 players shortlisted by Hockey Alberta for the team. It includes three goaltenders, nine defence and 16 forwards.

“These 28 athletes have worked hard to get this point,” said Kendall Newell, Hockey Alberta’s Manager, Female Hockey. “We look forward to seeing what they bring to the table at Fall Camp as they make the final push for a spot to represent their province on home ice in February.”

Chambers was one of 46 players invited to the team’s summer development camp, held in Camrose from July 10-15.

Chambers finished the 2017-18 season with two goals, four assists and 52 penalty minutes in 29 games for the Chiefs.

The 28 shortlisted players will attend a fall camp in Edmonton in September. After the camp, the final decisions on the team’s 20-player roster will be made.

The Blackfalds resident was one of three players to attend the camp. Forwards Sage Ansgret, of Consort, and Stephanie Keeper, of Red Deer, were also invited, but they did not make the shortlist.

Red Deer with host the 2019 Canada Winter Games from Feb. 15 to March 3. Women’s hockey will take place at the Centrium, the Servus Centre and the Kinex Arena.

The staff of the U18 squad also has some Central Alberta connections. Kendall Newell is the team’s director of hockey operations, she is also an assistant coach with the Olds College Broncos women’s hockey team and is from Red Deer. Ally Bendfeld, of Innisfail, is the team’s video coach.



mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter